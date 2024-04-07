Good morning.

Optional Musical Accompaniment

Vanderbilt bowling’s quest for a repeat ended Saturday in the regional final, against the same team they beat to claim a national title last year, Arkansas State. The Commodores did manage to beat Merrimack, who knocked them off on Friday, in the first game of the day, but ran out of steam in the second match.

Baseball took a series win in Baton Rouge after run-ruling LSU 13-3 on Saturday. Braden Holcomb hit two home runs and Carter Holton pitched six innings of two-run ball with 10 strikeouts. Vanderbilt has a mid-week game against MTSU before going to Texas A&M next weekend.

Men’s golf shot 9-under on Saturday and holds a 10-shot lead going into the final round of the Mason Rudolph Championship at the Legends Club, which will be streamed today on SEC Network+.

Lacrosse beat Old Dominion 9-5 on Saturday to pick up its first AAC win. (Yes, you are correct to be confused that this is an AAC game. Both schools are affiliate members of the AAC for women’s lacrosse.)

Both tennis teams play South Carolina today: the men’s team on the road at 11 AM CT, and the women’s team at home at 1 PM CT.

A bunch of interviews from Saturday’s football scrimmage:

Sports on TV

All times Central.

12:00 PM: PGA Tour: Valero Texas Open, Final Round (Golf Channel)

12:00 PM: NHL: Sabres at Red Wings (TNT)

12:30 PM: MLB: Blue Jays at Yankees or Diamondbacks at Braves (MLB Network)

12:35 PM: MLB: Orioles at Pirates (ESPN+)

1:30 PM: PGA Tour: Valero Texas Open, Final Round (NBC)

2:00 PM: NCAA Women’s Basketball: Iowa vs. South Carolina (ABC/ESPN)

2:30 PM: NBA: Rockets at Mavericks (NBA TV)

3:30 PM: MLB: Red Sox at Angels or Padres at Giants (MLB Network)

6:00 PM: MLB: Astros at Rangers (ESPN)

6:00 PM: NBA: Knicks at Bucks (NBA TV)

9:00 PM: NBA: Timberwolves at Lakers (NBA TV)

9:00 PM: NBA: Stars at Avalanche (ESPN)

Scoreboard

NCAA Men’s Basketball: Purdue 63, NC State 50 ... UConn 86, Alabama 72.

SEC Baseball: Kentucky 7, Alabama 0 ... Arkansas 7, Ole Miss 4 ... Missouri 4, Florida 3 ... Texas A&M 6, South Carolina 3 ... Tennessee 12, Auburn 2 ... Georgia 3, Mississippi State 2.

MLB: A’s 4, Tigers 0 ... Guardians 3, Twins 1 ... Cardinals 3, Marlins 1 ... Pirates 5, Orioles 4 ... Dodgers 4, Cubs 1 ... Phillies 5, Nationals 2 ... Reds 9, Mets 6 ... Rangers 7, Astros 2 ... Yankees 9, Blue Jays 8 ... Royals 3, White Sox 0 ... Mariners 5, Brewers 3 ... Braves 9, Diamondbacks 8 ... Rays 8, Rockies 6 ... Padres 4, Giants 0 ... Angels 2, Red Sox 1.

NBA: Lakers 116, Cavaliers 97 ... Nets 113, Pistons 103 ... 76ers 116, Grizzlies 96 ... Nuggets 142, Hawks 110.

NHL: Penguins 5, Lightning 4 ... Bruins 3, Panthers 2 ... Blackhawks 3, Stars 2 ... Jets 4, Wild 2 ... Sharks 3, Blues 2 ... Maple Leafs 4, Canadiens 2 ... Devils 4, Senators 3 ... Blue Jackets 6, Flyers 2 ... Islanders 2, Predators 0 ... Oilers 4, Flames 2 ... Kings 6, Canucks 3.