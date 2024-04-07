Vanderbilt Baseball Mail Bag #8: Call For Submissions

Having Carter Holton on the mound for Game Three of a series just seems unfair.

What a performance by Mr. Holton



6 IP

6 H

2 ER

10 K

4 pic.twitter.com/YTOGNGWqOh — Vanderbilt Baseball (@VandyBoys) April 6, 2024

More than that, the Diamond Dores took a road series from LSU, Jayden Davis broke out of his slump with a vengeance, and the light switch might just have turned on for our Big Beefy Power Boi Braden Holcomb, who had a 2B and 2 Dongers on the weekend, and just looked completely locked in.

Long...

and far...

and p̶e̶r̶h̶a̶p̶s̶ DEFINITELY

OVER THE pic.twitter.com/5TOBlF0V5g — Vanderbilt Baseball (@VandyBoys) April 6, 2024

To the bleachers pic.twitter.com/efm2ZHBsYP — Vanderbilt Baseball (@VandyBoys) April 6, 2024

We’re now 25-7 (8-4 SEC) and 3-1 in SEC series. Not bad at all.

On the docket this week is a Tuesday match against Empty-S-U, and a trip down to College Station to play The MIlkman Cult of aTm. We swept our first SEC-Big XII challenge of the year, but this one looks to be tougher.

Anyway, I assume you have questions.

Here are the rules of the mail bag:

This is a BASEBALL mailbag, so limit your questions to Vanderbilt baseball, SEC baseball, college baseball, or Vanderbilt baseball alums in the pros like Tony Kemp. Post your questions here in the comments and I’ll answer them in a post on this week. I will collate the best of said emails/questions in the comments, and cull ones that deal with the same topic (so we don’t have to repeat ourselves multiple times weekly). All Anchor of Gold community guidelines apply to the questions. Our basic rule is “don’t be the worst.” Chuggers fans violate this like it’s their birth right. Mike Papi, Luke Smith, and Ton “The Calf” Vitello are human garbage.

...and that’s it.

*Note: Questions about other SEC baseball teams are welcome, too. I just won’t know as much about them, and will likely respond with juvenile, biased trash talk.