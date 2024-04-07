Vanderbilt Baseball Mail Bag #8: Call For Submissions

Having Carter Holton on the mound for Game Three of a series just seems unfair.
What a performance by Mr. Holton— Vanderbilt Baseball (@VandyBoys) April 6, 2024
6 IP
6 H
2 ER
10 K
4 pic.twitter.com/YTOGNGWqOh
More than that, the Diamond Dores took a road series from LSU, Jayden Davis broke out of his slump with a vengeance, and the light switch might just have turned on for our Big Beefy Power Boi Braden Holcomb, who had a 2B and 2 Dongers on the weekend, and just looked completely locked in.
Long...— Vanderbilt Baseball (@VandyBoys) April 6, 2024
and far...
and p̶e̶r̶h̶a̶p̶s̶ DEFINITELY
OVER THE pic.twitter.com/5TOBlF0V5g
To the bleachers pic.twitter.com/efm2ZHBsYP— Vanderbilt Baseball (@VandyBoys) April 6, 2024
We’re now 25-7 (8-4 SEC) and 3-1 in SEC series. Not bad at all.
On the docket this week is a Tuesday match against Empty-S-U, and a trip down to College Station to play The MIlkman Cult of aTm. We swept our first SEC-Big XII challenge of the year, but this one looks to be tougher.
Anyway, I assume you have questions.
Here are the rules of the mail bag:
- This is a BASEBALL mailbag, so limit your questions to Vanderbilt baseball, SEC baseball, college baseball, or Vanderbilt baseball alums in the pros like Tony Kemp.
- Post your questions here in the comments and I’ll answer them in a post on this week.
- I will collate the best of said emails/questions in the comments, and cull ones that deal with the same topic (so we don’t have to repeat ourselves multiple times weekly).
- All Anchor of Gold community guidelines apply to the questions. Our basic rule is “don’t be the worst.” Chuggers fans violate this like it’s their birth right.
- Mike Papi, Luke Smith, and Ton “The Calf” Vitello are human garbage.
...and that’s it.
*Note: Questions about other SEC baseball teams are welcome, too. I just won’t know as much about them, and will likely respond with juvenile, biased trash talk.
