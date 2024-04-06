Saturday Game Thread: vs. vs. The Yellow Shoe Gumbo Bengals

Despite having to beat both LSU and the umpires, the Diamond Dores rebounded to take Game Two 8-6. Today, Carter Holton gets the ball as the Dores look to take the series.

Stars of the Game:

1. Ethan McElvain

3 & 1⁄ 3 IP 2H 0R 1BB 4K and his first collegiate win to close out this bad boy.

I suspect there will be many more wins to come.

2. Jayden Davis

2-4 with a HR and 4 RBI.

Our perfect little baseball boy more than atoned for his Chuck Knoblauching of a double play ball in game one.

3. RJ Austin

Though he only had one hit, it was this one.

Reggie gets gone pic.twitter.com/miqqBNGYY3 — Vanderbilt Baseball (@VandyBoys) April 6, 2024

Honorable Mention: Calvin Hewett

3-3 with 2 R, 2 steals, and most importantly, no more defensive jiggery pokery or pure applesauce.

On the Mound

Saturday @ 2:00pm CT on SECN+

Vanderbilt #20 Jr. LHP Carter “Rev. Holton Heat” Holton (4-0; 3.32 ERA; 13.50 K/9)

vs. Yellow Shoe #49 RS Jr. LHP Javen “The Cooler” Coleman (2-0; 4.50 ERA; 9.50 K/9)

The Lineup

See you in the comments.