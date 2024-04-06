Saturday Game Thread: vs. vs. The Yellow Shoe Gumbo Bengals

Despite having to beat both LSU and the umpires, the Diamond Dores rebounded to take Game Two 8-6. Today, Carter Holton gets the ball as the Dores look to take the series.
Stars of the Game:
1. Ethan McElvain
3 & 1⁄3 IP 2H 0R 1BB 4K and his first collegiate win to close out this bad boy.
Brought it home on the Bayou. https://t.co/iyCm9bHOeY pic.twitter.com/gPFsamHhFk— Vanderbilt Baseball (@VandyBoys) April 6, 2024
I suspect there will be many more wins to come.
2. Jayden Davis
2-4 with a HR and 4 RBI.
JJ Liftoff https://t.co/6xy5OK12wx pic.twitter.com/1tG5ModyNR— Vanderbilt Baseball (@VandyBoys) April 6, 2024
Our perfect little baseball boy more than atoned for his Chuck Knoblauching of a double play ball in game one.
3. RJ Austin
Though he only had one hit, it was this one.
Reggie gets gone pic.twitter.com/miqqBNGYY3— Vanderbilt Baseball (@VandyBoys) April 6, 2024
Honorable Mention: Calvin Hewett
3-3 with 2 R, 2 steals, and most importantly, no more defensive jiggery pokery or pure applesauce.
On the Mound
Saturday @ 2:00pm CT on SECN+
Vanderbilt #20 Jr. LHP Carter “Rev. Holton Heat” Holton (4-0; 3.32 ERA; 13.50 K/9)
vs. Yellow Shoe #49 RS Jr. LHP Javen “The Cooler” Coleman (2-0; 4.50 ERA; 9.50 K/9)
The Lineup
Today's #VandyBoys starting lineup. pic.twitter.com/C6GHJ9gxTb— Vanderbilt Baseball (@VandyBoys) April 6, 2024
See you in the comments.
