Bowling Regional: Day 2

It’s the postseason and the Commodores are hanging on! We are the second seed in the region, but we dropped our first round against the Merrimack Merry Macks before knocking the pesky William Smith off his lane. Determined fella, but we made it to the second day which starts off with a rematch against the Merry Macks. A win will keep our top 8 streak alive and put us up against Arkansas State, who we will have to beat twice to advance. The winner of the regional will go to Allen Park, Michigan for the Final Four.

You can watch all matches across all regionals on BowlTV (free with an account) and check the scores on Lanetalk. While you wait for the streams to go live, you can read what Athletics had to say yesterday and today and check out the entire field on the selection show thread. This should be the toughest year ever, and we have really struggled so far, but I would still be surprised if we don’t avenge ourselves against the Merry Macks this morning. We’ve got a good team, we just need to put it all together these next few hours and then see what we can do against Arkansas State. Hail Pinman and Anchor Down! I’ll see you in the comments!