Good morning.

Optional Musical Accompaniment

Vanderbilt bowling faces an elimination match this morning at the Rochester Regional, after losing to Merrimack in Friday’s opener before recovering to beat William Smith in the afternoon. They’ll face Merrimack again at 8 AM CT and, if they win that, face regional top seed Arkansas State in the afternoon. Everything’s streaming on BowlTV.

Baseball finished off a comeback to beat LSU 8-6 on Friday night, with Jayden Davis providing the go-ahead run on a two-run homer in the eighth inning. Vanderbilt and LSU will play the rubber match today at 2 PM CT on the SEC Network+.

Men’s golf shot 6-under par on Friday to lead after the first round of the Mason Rudolph Invitational. Round 2 starts today at 10 AM CT.

Men’s tennis and women’s tennis both lost to Florida on Friday. Blah.

Lacrosse visits Old Dominion today at 11 AM CT on ESPN+. The football team has its first scrimmage of the spring.

Sports on TV

All times Central.

12:00 PM: PGA Tour: Valero Texas Open, Third Round (Golf Channel)

12:00 PM: MLB: A’s at Tigers (MLB Network)

12:00 PM: NHL: Lightning at Penguins (ABC)

2:30 PM: PGA Tour: Valero Texas Open, Third Round (NBC)

2:30 PM: NHL: Panthers at Bruins (ABC)

3:05 PM: MLB: Dodgers at Cubs (FS1)

5:09 PM: NCAA Basketball: NC State vs. Purdue (TBS)

6:00 PM: MLB: Astros at Rangers or Blue Jays at Yankees (MLB Network)

7:49 PM: NCAA Basketball: Alabama vs. UConn (TBS)

9:00 PM: MLB: Red Sox at Angels or Padres at Giants (MLB Network)

Scoreboard

NCAA Women’s Basketball: South Carolina 78, NC State 59 ... Iowa 71, UConn 69.

SEC Baseball: Kentucky 6, Alabama 2 ... Mississippi State 6, Georgia 1 ... Auburn 9, Tennessee 5 ... Missouri 2, Florida 1 ... Texas A&M 9, South Carolina 2 ... Arkansas 8, Ole Miss 3.

MLB: Blue Jays 3, Yankees 0 ... Tigers 5, A’s 4 ... Cubs 9, Dodgers 7 ... Rockies 10, Rays 7 ... Orioles 5, Pirates 2 ... Giants 3, Padres 2 ... Mets 3, Reds 2 ... Phillies 4, Nationals 0 ... Braves 6, Diamondbacks 5 ... Royals 2, White Sox 1 ... Rangers 10, Astros 2 ... Brewers 6, Mariners 5 ... Red Sox 8, Angels 6.

NBA: Hornets 124, Magic 115 ... Pacers 126, Thunder 112 ... Trail Blazers 108, Wizards 102 ... Celtics 101, Kings 100 ... Bulls 108, Knicks 100 ... Heat 119, Rockets 104 ... Grizzlies 108, Pistons 90 ... Raptors 117, Bucks 111 ... Spurs 111, Pelicans 109 ... Mavericks 108, Warriors 106 ... Suns 97, Timberwolves 87 ... Clippers 131, Jazz 102.

NHL: Sabres 4, Flyers 2 ... Rangers 4, Red Wings 3 ... Hurricanes 4, Capitals 2 ... Oilers 6, Avalanche 2 ... Coyotes 7, Golden Knights 4 ... Kraken 3, Ducks 1.