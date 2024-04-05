Friday Game Thread: vs. The Yellow Shoe Gumbo Bengals

Well, last night could have gone better. Greysen Carter continued the “Greatest Performance of My Life” momentum from his 8 & 1⁄ 3 IP against Missourah (spits) through the 2nd inning. In the 3rd, though? I’m relatively sure an actual hell-mouth opened in Alex Box Stadium, and all our pitching and defense fell into it.

You know... that, but purple.

I won’t get into the details, but even Jayden Davis—our perfect little baseball boy—Chuck Knoblauch’d a double play ball into the outfield. Oh, and Calvin Hewett needs to sit on the bench for a while. A. While.

Anyway, LSU scored 6 in the 3rd, 3 in the 4th, and Greysen Carter finished with a final line of: 3 & 2⁄ 3 IP 7 H 9 R 7 ER 3 BB 2 K. Puke.

Of course, it was not all vomit. The lesser-used arms in our much-maligned bullpen actually looked pretty damned good, and we perhaps could have won this thing had Corbs pulled Carter earlier (say, after it became obvious he was rattled in the 3rd). Sam Hliboki got the next 4 outs, allowing only 1 H. David Horn pitched a shutout 6th, and Levi “Pants” Huesman looked like someone who can really help us down the stretch in the 7th and 8th (2 IP 1 H 1 R 0 ER 1 BB 1 K).

Our offense—just not the first four hitters in the lineup—produced, as well, highlighted by a 3 run bomb from Vastine Offerens in the 5th, a key pinch hit from The Bulge, and a big double from Davis in the 6th.

But yeah, we probably should point out that Austin, Kozeal, Espinal, and Polk went a collective 1-18.

Puke again.

Well, as everyone in Louisiana can tell you, after you puke, you rally. Tonight, we give the ball to Bryce Cunningham, who, if there is any more defensive jiggery pokery (or pure applesauce), should turn around and start hucking heaters at his own defenders. Let’s play strong defense, instead, so as to not have that happen.

Please.

And thank you.

On the Mound

Friday @ 7:00pm CT on SEC Network

Vanderbilt #97 Jr. RHP Bryce “Big Richie” Cunningham (4-1; 2.87 ERA; 13.62 K/9)

vs. Yellow Shoe #23 RS So. LHP Gage “Might as Well” Jump (2-0; 3.42 ERA; 11.96 K/9)

The Lineup

See you in the comments.