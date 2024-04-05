Bowling Regional: Day 1

It’s the postseason and the Commodores are going bowling! Because, you know, this is the bowling team. We always go bowling, and this weekend we’re doing it in Rochester in the NCAA Regionals. We are the second seed in the region up against the Merrimack Merry Macks. A win will likely set us up against top-seeded Arkansas State while a loss, since it’s a double elimination tournament, will likely put us up against low-seeded William Smith. The winner of the regional will go to Allen Park, Michigan for the Final Four.

You can watch all matches across all regionals on BowlTV (free with an account) and check the scores on Lanetalk. While you wait for the streams to go live, you can read what Athletics has to say and check out the entire field on the selection show thread. This should be the toughest year ever, but I would still be surprised if we don’t get to at least the regional final. We’ve got a good team, we’ve just had a bit of a down year so far. There’s no reason we can’t win this year, though, it’s just going to be tough. So Hail Pinman and Anchor Down! I’ll see you in the comments!