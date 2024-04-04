Series Preview: vs. The Yellow Shoe Gumbo Bengals

#25 The Yellow Shoe Gumbo Bengals

‘24 Record: 20-10 (2-7 SEC).

While I warned you that the 2024 Gumbo Bengals squad would be quite different from the world-beaters of 2023, even I didn’t expect the drop-off to be this steep. LSU losing both Skenes and Crews (the #1 and #2 overall picks in the 2023 MLB Draft) is basically like when we lost both Kumar Rocker, Jack Leiter... and also CJ Rodriguez in 2021. No matter who you’re bringing back, you won’t have another Kumar or Jack. Actually, the more I think about it, the parallel is almost identical, as LSU still brought back middle of the lineup basher Tommy “The Tank” White this year, and Dom Keegan surprisingly also opted to come back for the 2022 season. Even the most optimistic of us knew 2022 was going to be a bit of a down year, and sure enough, it was the first season in a while where we were (look at that unintentional alliteration!) under .500 in SEC play, and we lost in the Corvalis Regional Finals to Wynona and her Big Brown Oregon State Beavers.

In other words, LSU, even the most dominant programs can’t have an All-Star team every year. Of course, this is not how LSU fans think. No, I’m betting they’re convinced that a few lineup or bullpen decisions would have them on track for another National Seed, if not a National Title. I bet they’re calling in their various Paaaaaaawwwwwlllls on sports talk radio and calling for the coach’s head.

On one hand, the season is far from over, and it’s understandable to be under .500 in conference play when the three teams faced are The Jorts, Clanga, and Arky—especially when two of the three were road series. On the other hand, you’d like to be at least close to .500—say, 4-5, not having lost all three series—and also not having lost 12-7 to freaking Southern University this week.

Oh, and I don’t know if you watched LSU vs. Southern on Monday like I did, but The Gumbo Bengals earned every bit of that loss, as they looked like our entire weekend at South Cackalacky condensed into one game. They’ve got bullpen issues, sure, but they also have defensive issues, and overall confidence issues. Beyond that, they have been surprisingly lukewarm with their bats, hitting .285, which puts them 8th in the SEC in batting average (Vanderbilt is 5th at .300 currently). In fact, LSU is also 8th in OBP and slugging—the latter being incomprehensible to those who grew up in the Gorilla Ball era. On the mound, they’re also 8th in ERA (4.36)—we’re 2nd, by the way—and 8th in opponent’s batting average (.234). In fact, the only category in which LSU leads the pack is in “Putouts,” which I guess means they have the most extra inning games??? In short, this is only a ranked team because of their blue-blood name... and yet no one can feel all that confident playing in Alex Box.

Will LSU get mad and make this weekend a turning point for the 2023 season, or did Arky and Southern just crush their confidence, and we’ll be playing a bunch of depressed problem drinkers (as opposed to the bunch of celebratory problem drinkers we’re used to seeing in Baton Rouge)?

Further, will Vanderbilt’s bats finally wake the hell up? If not, will our starting pitching be able to duplicate their Missourah (spits)-based dominance of last week and carry us through? Hell, will they even be the same three pitchers?

In other words, the theme of this preview is ¯\_(ツ)_/¯.

Player to Watch: #47 Jr. 3B Tommy “The Tank” White (.319/.408/.580 with 4 2B 0 3B 9 HR, and 25 RBI). This should shock exactly no one, but the one star left from the trio of Skenes, Crews, and White is currently LSU’s best hitter. Here he is at last year’s College World Series:

Just don’t hang anything or give him any fat heaters over the middle. If you walk him, it’s not like he’s going to steal 2nd.

Oh, and not to harp on that Southern loss on Monday too much, but LSU only got 4 hits on the night... and 2 of them were from Tommy Tanks. Just don’t pitch to him.

Anchor of Gold Tiger Beat Hottest Pitcher: #38 Jr. RHP Luke “Human Mayonnaise” Holman (5-1; 1.39 ERA; 14.08 K/9). They wouldn’t be the Gumbo Bengals without poaching other SEC teams’ stars, and this is the one they stole from The Ramajama Gumps after their coach paid Shoeless Joe to throw the 1919 World Series or something. He’s quite good, but he’s not exactly going to make anyone forget Paul Skenes. Holman has had a great overall year, and can miss bats with the best of them, but it has to be acknowledged that he lost 2 of 3 SEC starts.

On the Mound

Thursday @ 6:00pm CT on ESPN2

Vanderbilt #98 Jr. RHP Greysen “Radar Love” Carter (3-0; 3.80 ERA; 10.13 K/9)

vs. Yellow Shoe #38 Jr. RHP Luke “Human Mayonnaise” Holman (5-1; 1.39 ERA; 14.08 K/9)

The Lineup

1 1b 42 RJ Austin R 0-0 .351

2 dh 28 Camden Kozeal L 0-0 .317

3 c 45 Alan Espinal R 0-0 .340

4 rf 1 Matthew Polk R 0-0 .324

5 3b 11 Davis Diaz R 0-0 .275

6 lf 19 Troy LaNeve L 0-0 .307

7 2b 3 Jayden Davis R 0-0 .283

8 cf 21 Calvin Hewett R 0-0 .299

9 ss 13 Jonathan Vastine L 0-0 .312

See you in the comments.