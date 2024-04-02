 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
BREAKING Vanderbilt reportedly hiring James Madison's Mark Byington

Filed under:

Tuesday Game Thread: vs. The Western Kentucky Horrifyin’ Red Grimaces (Game Cancelled, but I had already written this, so I’m posting it regardless)

6pm SECN+. Oh, and it’s Happy Hour at the park... not sure what that means for those going to the game, but it’s always Happy Hour in the comments section at AoG. *Update: This is cancelled due to weather, so scroll to the bottom and post suggestions in the comments.

By Andrew VU '04
/ new
NCAA BASKETBALL: MAR 22 Div I Men’s Championship First Round - Western Kentucky vs Marquette Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Western Kentucky Horrifyin’ Red Grimaces

‘24 Record: 19-10 (4-2 CUSA). Other than splitting a four game set against The West Virginia Major-Cancellin’ Gees, The Red Grimaces have not really played anyone of note. They are coming off a sweep of Jacksonville State, but 1) Jacksonville is not a state, and 2) It’s not in the state you think it’s in. Last Tuesday, they were run-ruled 15-2 in the 7th by Murray State, and while Murray is also not a state, this is more the type of game you will want to see tonight.

Player to Watch: #1 Jr. INF Zayd “Zap” Brannigan (.284/.364/.463 with 10 2B 2 3B 1 HR, 12 RBI, and 4 HBP). The Georgia Highlands College transfer from The Virgin Islands should be pitched inside, as “the spirit is willing, but the flesh is spongy and bruised.” Brannigan isn’t WKU’s best hitter—either Browning, Lizama, or Cavill should get that accolade—but he has the unearned confidence of a man in a too short space uniform. Pitchers, take note.

Anchor of Gold Tiger Beat Hottest Pitcher: #9 So. RHP Dawson “Van Der Beek Dormitory” Hall (2-0; 0.50 ERA; 7.00 K/9). You’re playing that song in your head right now, aren’t you. I don’t want to wait... for you to get this joke...

Of course, he might be injured, as he hasn’t pitched since he was pulled early from a start against Milwaukee on March 10th.

On the Mound (Maybe?)

Tuesday @ 6:00pm CT on SECN+

¯\_(ツ)_/¯, but last Tuesday, it was #89 Vanderbilt Fr. LHP Ethan “Return of the Mac” McElvain (0-1; 3.32 ERA; 9.95 K/9)

vs. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯, but last Tuesday, it was #32 Grimaces Jr. RHP Zach “Buenos Dias” Duenas (0-1; 11.37 ERA; 9.95 K/9)

The Lineup

Well... it’s been cancelled. I wrote this thing, so I’m publishing it regardless. Let’s make this an...

Open Thread

In the comments, suggest alternate things for us to watch together. You know, like when we all watched The Pumaman or The Velocipastor. Once we agree on something, I’ll set a time. I mean, you all presumably already went out and bought your Tuesday night baseball beer...

More From Anchor Of Gold

Loading comments...