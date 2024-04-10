Vanderbilt Baseball Mail Bag #8: Answers to Your Questions

Question from Kslaught1:

Vandy needs some homerun hitters, in the line of 15-20 per season. Do you think Holcomb could turn into this type of hitter for us?

He certainly looks like the light has finally gone on this week. He was the top recruit we got through the ‘23 MLB Draft, and then he went out and hit like .080 for a while. Then, this week, Corbs finally taught him the proper way to brush his teeth, and he’s straight up tanking balls. The one over the scoreboard in Alex Box still hasn’t landed.

Holcomb leaves The Box‼️



466 ft ☄️111 MPH pic.twitter.com/hjk1ETRJEa — Vanderbilt Baseball (@VandyBoys) April 6, 2024

So yeah, he can absolutely be a 15-20 HR masher for us in future years. Hell, that might be a low end projection (as long as he can keep his spot in the lineup).

Oh, and he kept his spot in the lineup for the 3rd straight day Tuesday, and went 2-4 with 3 RBI. Didn’t even have to rely on the long ball to do it. He’s 6-11 with 1 2B 2 HR and 8 RBI in his last three games. That’ll play.

Oh, and he’s held his own defensively out in LF. At the very least, he should platoon with LaNeve for the rest of the year. He might break down that door, though.

Question from VU1970:

Who, from the actual SEC, is likely going to Omaha this year?

Arky is as close to a lock as you can be right now. Then, I don’t know, 3 or 4 more teams will also do it. No, you won’t be able to guess which ones right now. I’d like one of them to be us. Just get in the tourney, get hot, and any SEC team can win the whole damned thing. There have been literally multiple #3 and #4 seeds who have won it all in recent years.

Question from Scoodore:

What is status of Futrell?

Best I can scrape together is this:

Corbin: Devin Futrell is throwing but I don’t know his availability yet for this weekend. — Vandy Hustler Sports (@vuhustlersports) April 9, 2024

A couple notes from tonight:

-It was planned for JD Thompson to only throw one inning tonight as he returns from injury

-“Unsure” if Devin Futrell will be available this weekend against Texas A&M — Aria Gerson (@aria_gerson) April 9, 2024

I know this answers nothing.

Question from Nova_Dore:

Which team will be tougher to face Kentucky or Tennessee? [sic]

I will answer this in the form of “Which team will be tougher to face: Kentucky or Tennessee?” If you meant to ask which team will be toughest on both of them (which is unlikely), this will not be your answer.

Anyway... the answer: Well, that all depends if you’re a box of Franzia, because we all know The Chuggers never let one get close to their faces.

They drink with their butts, I’m saying.

As for a real answer: at the moment, it’s The Mashburn Wedding Jerseys. Sure, The Chuggers are tough to face in their little bandbox by the Sunsphere, but if we’re talking a neutral stadium, give me the team that has only lost once in their first 10 SEC games. Even if I have no clue how UK is doing it. Had Chase Burns not left for The Demon Deacons, this might be a different answer, but like many SEC teams this year, The Chuggers are an all bat, no arm squad.

Question from Parlagi:

How about this weekend Florida’s having?

Is it Sweeps Week already?

One of the great things about baseball is any team can beat another. However, who lets Missourah (spits) sweep them? In baseball? In the SEC-Big XII Challenge???

Speaking of The Jorts, let’s see how they did against Florida State tonight, and OH DEAR LORD. DEAR LORD. 19-4???

*Note that FSU had the 19.

Question from Cole Sullivan:

Seeding predictions for the SEC Tournament?

Will ask Sneed, of Sneed’s Feed and Seed (formerly Chuck’s). Simpsons jokes aside, this is a really tough thing to even close to accurately predict at 12 out of 30 SEC games into the season (or 4 out of 10 SEC series, if you prefer). That said, fuck it. Let’s go nuts. Don’t hold me to any of this.

First, let’s remind ourselves how the SEC Tourney is seeded:

The two division champions shall be automatically seeded number one and number two based on winning percentage in conference competition. The rest shall be seeded numbers three through 12 based on winning percentage without regard to division.

Also, two teams will be left out altogether. Remember when it was both Mississippi schools who got left out after each had won a CWS title either a year or two years earlier? Good times.

The 2024 SEC Baseball Tournament will continue to feature 12 teams and will remain set to begin on Tuesday, May 21. Seeds 5-12 will meet in a single elimination format on the opening day of the tournament, followed by traditional double-elimination play Wednesday-Friday. The 12 teams are seeded 1-12 with the two divisional champions and top four seeds guaranteed opening-round byes, with the possibility of earning another later in the bracket. The tournament field will include the top teams from the SEC’s Eastern and Western Divisions plus 10 at-large bids seeded 3-12 based on conference winning percentage.

All right. Now you know what’s what. Time for my first crack at how this will all shake out.

Tier 1: Teams Looking to Get A Day One Bye

#1. Arkansas (11-1 SEC; #1 SEC West). They’ve swept Missourah (spits), LSU, and Ole Piss. Their lone blemish is dropping one on the road to Auburn. Sure that’s not an SEC murderer’s row this year, but you’ve seen them play, right? They’re the most complete team in college baseball right now. Anyone care to argue with this? No? Moving on.

#2. Vanderbilt (8-4 SEC; #1 SEC East). You may be confused as to why I don’t currently have Kentucky in the #1 spot in the East, as they are currently 11-1 and 1st in the East. However, they lost twice, and by big margins, to Kennesaw State this year. I have to think they’re a good team, but they’re not on Arky’s level, no matter what the record says. Also, save for a really poor week down in South Cackalacky, this Vanderbilt team has the potential to win the East—and not just because many other teams in the East have been scuffling. Anyway, this is not necessarily a Diamond Dores flex... it’s more that someone has to win the East this year, and I do not yet believe it will be Kentucky.

#3. Kentucky (11-1 SEC). That said, they are 9-1 on the road, and have swept Ugga, Ole Piss, and Ramajama. Their lone loss in conference has been to Big XII team Missourah (spits). Maybe The Mashburn Wedding Jerseys are really good this year? If you want to put them in pole position, I’ll not argue with you. I just want to wait until they face some top competition to make up my mind. (Checks their schedule.) They play Auburn this week in War Tigerland. If they get another road sweep, they’ll definitely move up.

#4. aTm (8-4 SEC). Talk about an interesting series this weekend. Playing in College Station suuuuuucks, and not just because a bunch of deranged Milkmen are shouting “ball four ball four” whilst blowing bubbles and making people sniff their grode jars. But also not not because of that. The Milkmen have taken 2 of 3 from The Jorts, Clanga, South Cackalacky, and swept Auburn. They will be The Diamond Dores’ toughest test of the year so far, and vice versa. Strap in, ladies, as you’ve got to get to White Castle before the weirdos show up, and aTm is nothing but weirdos.

Tier 2: The Mushy Middle.

#5. The Chuggers (7-5 SEC). Puke.

#6. The Jorts (6-6 SEC). Hilarious sweep loss to Missourah (spits) aside, this team can’t be that bad, can they?

#7. Clanga (6-6 SEC). I don’t feel good about this one, as I could just as easily see them go on a protracted losing streak and drop 5 spots. Yes, we at Anchor of Gold always root for both Mississippi teams to get shut out of the SEC Tournament, as it is funny. Admit it, it’s always the funniest outcome.

#8. South Cackalacky (6-6 SEC). Like many teams in the mushy middle, they sure can mash, but they struggle to stop opponents from scoring (except us... shut up).

Tier 3: They Were Supposed to be Better Than This, Right?

#9. LSU (3-9 SEC). Like The Jorts, I cannot believe LSU will continue to suck this hard. Unlike the Jorts, LSU has only like 2 pitchers, so they legitimately might continue to suck.

#10. Ugga (5-7 SEC). Them boys can hit. They cannot pitch. Like at all.

#11. Ramajama (4-8 SEC). I don’t know... if they stop scheduling home games, they might not win again.

#12. Ole Piss (3-9 SEC). I really wanted to keep them out of it, but Arky’s going to sweep a lot of good teams this year. Kentucky also might, which continues to break my mind. They’re probably better than this. Probably.

...which means Missourah (spits) and Auburn will get the shaft.

Question from Jessecuster44:

When is Katy Perry coming to serenade us with “Hot N Cold” and how many Coral Vs will she be wearing?

What?

Question from Your Uncle Mike:

Why did Corbs step back from coaching 3rd base when he’s still giving signs from just outside the dugout like he’s coaching 3rd base? Is it to get Baxter some sun?

...and that has been our weekly “Why is Corbs no longer coaching 3rd” question. I’m not certain you continue to ask it to mess with me. So yes. You nailed it. Baxter needs more Vitamin D.