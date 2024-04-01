NASHVILLE (April 1) — Vanderbilt University announced that, after the conclusion of the current semester, the Spirit of Gold marching band will be dissolved. Customary to West End tradition, the shocking news was the result of an administrative screw-up.

In an interview, flabberglasted Vanderbilt AD Candice Storey Lee said “I can’t believe this. I told the higher ups we needed to get a big check for the marching band. They thought I said a big Czech. This is an unmitigated disaster.”

Vanderbilt chancellor Daniel Diermeier shot back, asking “What did she expect, using unclear English homophones with a man who sounds like Colonel Wilhelm Klink? They wanted a big Czech, and I got the biggest Czech there is.”

The Spirit of Gold’s replacement can be seen rehearsing the new fight song below.

New lead singer Ivan Mladek pointed to the positive, saying “We’re definitely keeping that one sousaphone player for sure. That guy slaps.”

For fans of the previous Spirit of Gold, the decision appears to be irreversible. The final blow to the band’s hopes was Diermeier sending confirmation by the most legal and binding of all medium: an internal e-mail.

“I mean, Derek Mason got away with those stupid Anchor Down nameplates in 2014 thanks to an internal e-mail, and that coaching stuff had Karl Dorrell. Karl Dorrell, for God’s sake! They couldn’t tell their heads from a hole in the ground, and still got away with those nameplates,” a frustrated source close to the now-former SOG remarked.

Not all reaction was negative. Noted baseball fan Andrew VU ‘04 hailed the change, saying “Jozin z Bazin is music all right-thinking people can get behind,” and suggested replacing the Vanderbilt mascot with a dancing Djiboutian man cryptically known as “Cabdoo 2.”