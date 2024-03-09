 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Game 31: Florida Gators at Vanderbilt Commodores — Open Game Thread

Senior Day.

By Tom Stephenson
NCAA Basketball: Vanderbilt at Kentucky Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

So, today is Vanderbilt’s regular-season finale, and it’s also Senior Day — or apparently we’re officially calling it “Graduates Day” now?

I suppose the awkward title is because one of the players being honored today does have eligibility to come back next season — Tyrin Lawrence, though who knows if he’ll play next season at Vanderbilt. The other three players being honored are out of eligibility after this season: Ezra Manjon, Tasos Kamateros, and Evan Taylor. I would expect to see all four in the starting lineup, and we’ve seen guys play out of their mind on Senior Day before.

Today’s opponent is Florida, which beat Vanderbilt pretty easily a couple of weeks ago. Vanderbilt is locked in to the 13-seed in next week’s SEC Tournament regardless of what happens today.

Have fun, expect to win.

