WBB Conference Tournament & Saturday Open Thread

As of today Mr. Donuts has us IN but still very much on the edge of the bubble. Even though we may be eliminated, I’m still getting these open threads up while the women’s conference tournament is going on and offering my best guess at how games will shake out as well as listing out the men’s conference tournament games for your viewing pleasure.

THEM will lose. South Carolina is just that good. It’s also just what I really want to happen. Both these teams are tournament locks, with the Game Penises being favorites to win it all, but a win by THEM could be enough to bump them up a whole seed or, honestly, if it bumped them up 2 I think I would understand. That would be an affront to Pin Man, so let’s hope the Fake USC hangs 50 on Orange School.

This is gonna be a fun one. Both these school are comfortably in the national tournament, and both presumably want a shot at the Chickens for one last statement game (winning today and tomorrow would probably put defending champs LSU over the top for a 1-seed, and I guess bump Ole Miss up, too, but the Rebels are not taking out Cackalacky so it doesn’t matter; they could maybe end the season ranked with a win over LSU though). The Geaux-Geaux Tigahs will probably win, and I will have to text that half of the family about it wishing them congratulations and good luck tomorrow against the immovable object at the top of the bracket.

This list should encompass all Division I men’s conference tournament games today. Also, given our position on the bubble on the women’s side, I also included a few women’s games of bracketological importance. The italicized team is who I think we would prefer to win, although sometimes it can be a little complicated. (I noticed I got a lot of links wrongs yesterday. Oops. Should be fixed today.)

MEN’S OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Championship Game (7:00PM/ESPN2): 3 Morehead State v. 1 Little Rock

MEN’S BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Semifinal Game 1 (11:00AM/ESPN+): 5 Longwood v. 1 High Point

Semifinal Game 2 (1:00PM/ESPN+): 2 UNC Asheville v. 3 Gardner-Webb

MEN’S MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Semifinal Game 1 (2:30PM/CBS Sports): 4 UNI v. 1 Indiana State

Semifinal Game 2 (5:00PM/CBS Sports): 3 Bradley v. 2 Drake

MEN’S SUN BELT CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Game 1 (11:30AM/ESPN+): 9 Georgia Southern v. 1 App State

Game 2 (2:00PM/ESPN+): 5 Louisiana v. 4 Arkansas State

Game 3 (5:00PM/ESPN+): 11 Texas State v. 3 Troy

Game 4 (7:30PM/ESPN+): 10 Marshall v. 2 James Madison

MEN’S SOCON CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Game 3 (11:00AM/ESPN+): 8 Mercer v. 1 Samford

Game 4 (1:30PM/ESPN+): 7 ETSU v. 2 UNC Greensboro

Game 5 (5:00PM/ESPN+): 6 Wofford v. 3 Chattanooga

Game 6 (7:30PM/ESPN+): 5 Furman v. 4 Western Carolina

MEN’S NORTHEAST CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Semifinal Game 1 (11:00AM/ESPN+): 4 Le Moyne @ 2 Merrimack

Semifinal Game 2 (1:00PM/ESPN+): 6 Wagner @ 1 Central Connecticut State

MEN’S COASTAL ATHLETIC CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Game 3 (11:00AM/FloHoops): 9 Campbell v. 8 Monmouth

Game 4 (1:30PM/FloHoops): 13 William & Mary v. 5 Towson

Game 5 (5:00PM/FloHoops): 10 Northeastern v. 7 Stony Brook

Game 6 (7:30PM/FloHoops): 14 Hampton v. 6 Delaware

MEN’S WEST COAST CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Game 4 (9:00PM/ESPN2): 5 San Diego v. 4 Santa Clara

Game 5 (11:30PM/ESPN2): 6 Portland v. 3 San Francisco

MEN’S SUMMIT LEAGUE CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Game 2 (6:00PM/Summit League Network): 8 Oral Roberts v. 1 South Dakota State

Game 3 (8:30PM/Summit League Network): 7 Denver v. 2 Kansas City

MEN’S BIG SKY CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Game 1 (6:30PM/ESPN+): 10 Sacramento State v. 9 Idaho

Game 2 (9:00PM/ESPN+): 8 Idaho State v. 7 NAU

MEN’S AMERICAN EAST CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Game 1 (1:00PM/ESPN+): 6 Maine @ 3 Bryant

Game 2 (2:00PM/ESPN+): 8 UAlbany @ 1 Vermont

Game 2 (2:00PM/ESPN+): 5 Binghamton @ 4 New Hampshire

Game 2 (2:00PM/ESPN+): 7 UMBC @ 2 UMass Lowell

KEY WOMEN’S CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT GAMES

Ivy League Regular Season Game (1:00PM/ESPN+): Columbia @ Cornell

Big East Game 5 (1:30PM/FS2): Marquette v. Villanova

Wow, the basketball really never ends. There’s just teams on teams. Oh wait, what’s that? You want MORE! Oh boy do I have the bracket for you! That’s right, Division III sectionals kicked off yesterday. Teams in bold won their games yesterday, while the other games are set to play today.

3/8 @ 3:00PM: Nebraska Wesleyan vs. Claremont-Mudd-Scripps (recording)

3/9 @ 3:15PM: Williams vs. Christopher Newport (stream)

3/8 @ 3:30PM: Wisconsin-Platteville vs. Case Western Reserve (recording)

3/9 @ 3:45PM: Calvin vs. Randolph-Macon (stream)

3/8 @ 6:00PM: Rowan vs. Hampden-Sydney (recording)

3/9 @ 6:15PM: Keene State vs. Guilford (stream)

3/8 @ 6:30PM: WashU vs. Trine (recording)

3/9 @ 6:45PM: Tufts vs. Trinity (CT) (stream)

Finally, tomorrow is the NCAA Division II selection show at 10:00PM. You can watch it on on NCAA.com.