WBB Conference Tournament & Saturday Open Thread

As of today Mr. Donuts has us IN but still very much on the edge of the bubble. Even though we may be eliminated, I’m still getting these open threads up while the women’s conference tournament is going on and offering my best guess at how games will shake out as well as listing out the men’s conference tournament games for your viewing pleasure.
SEC GAME 11 (3:30PM/ESPNU): 5TENNESSEE v. 1SOUTH CAROLINA
THEM will lose. South Carolina is just that good. It’s also just what I really want to happen. Both these teams are tournament locks, with the Game Penises being favorites to win it all, but a win by THEM could be enough to bump them up a whole seed or, honestly, if it bumped them up 2 I think I would understand. That would be an affront to Pin Man, so let’s hope the Fake USC hangs 50 on Orange School.
SEC GAME 12 (6:00PM/ESPNU): 3OLE MISS v. 2LSU
This is gonna be a fun one. Both these school are comfortably in the national tournament, and both presumably want a shot at the Chickens for one last statement game (winning today and tomorrow would probably put defending champs LSU over the top for a 1-seed, and I guess bump Ole Miss up, too, but the Rebels are not taking out Cackalacky so it doesn’t matter; they could maybe end the season ranked with a win over LSU though). The Geaux-Geaux Tigahs will probably win, and I will have to text that half of the family about it wishing them congratulations and good luck tomorrow against the immovable object at the top of the bracket.
This list should encompass all Division I men’s conference tournament games today. Also, given our position on the bubble on the women’s side, I also included a few women’s games of bracketological importance. The italicized team is who I think we would prefer to win, although sometimes it can be a little complicated. (I noticed I got a lot of links wrongs yesterday. Oops. Should be fixed today.)
MEN’S OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Championship Game (7:00PM/ESPN2): 3Morehead State v. 1Little Rock
MEN’S BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Semifinal Game 1 (11:00AM/ESPN+): 5Longwood v. 1High Point
Semifinal Game 2 (1:00PM/ESPN+): 2UNC Asheville v. 3Gardner-Webb
MEN’S MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Semifinal Game 1 (2:30PM/CBS Sports): 4UNI v. 1Indiana State
Semifinal Game 2 (5:00PM/CBS Sports): 3Bradley v. 2Drake
MEN’S SUN BELT CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Game 1 (11:30AM/ESPN+): 9Georgia Southern v. 1App State
Game 2 (2:00PM/ESPN+): 5Louisiana v. 4Arkansas State
Game 3 (5:00PM/ESPN+): 11Texas State v. 3Troy
Game 4 (7:30PM/ESPN+): 10Marshall v. 2James Madison
MEN’S SOCON CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Game 3 (11:00AM/ESPN+): 8Mercer v. 1Samford
Game 4 (1:30PM/ESPN+): 7ETSU v. 2UNC Greensboro
Game 5 (5:00PM/ESPN+): 6Wofford v. 3Chattanooga
Game 6 (7:30PM/ESPN+): 5Furman v. 4Western Carolina
MEN’S NORTHEAST CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Semifinal Game 1 (11:00AM/ESPN+): 4Le Moyne @ 2Merrimack
Semifinal Game 2 (1:00PM/ESPN+): 6Wagner @ 1Central Connecticut State
MEN’S COASTAL ATHLETIC CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Game 3 (11:00AM/FloHoops): 9Campbell v. 8Monmouth
Game 4 (1:30PM/FloHoops): 13William & Mary v. 5Towson
Game 5 (5:00PM/FloHoops): 10Northeastern v. 7Stony Brook
Game 6 (7:30PM/FloHoops): 14Hampton v. 6Delaware
MEN’S WEST COAST CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Game 4 (9:00PM/ESPN2): 5San Diego v. 4Santa Clara
Game 5 (11:30PM/ESPN2): 6Portland v. 3San Francisco
MEN’S SUMMIT LEAGUE CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Game 2 (6:00PM/Summit League Network): 8Oral Roberts v. 1South Dakota State
Game 3 (8:30PM/Summit League Network): 7Denver v. 2Kansas City
MEN’S BIG SKY CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Game 1 (6:30PM/ESPN+): 10Sacramento State v. 9Idaho
Game 2 (9:00PM/ESPN+): 8Idaho State v. 7NAU
MEN’S AMERICAN EAST CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Game 1 (1:00PM/ESPN+): 6Maine @ 3Bryant
Game 2 (2:00PM/ESPN+): 8UAlbany @ 1Vermont
Game 2 (2:00PM/ESPN+): 5Binghamton @ 4New Hampshire
Game 2 (2:00PM/ESPN+): 7UMBC @ 2UMass Lowell
KEY WOMEN’S CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT GAMES
Ivy League Regular Season Game (1:00PM/ESPN+): Columbia @ Cornell
Big East Game 5 (1:30PM/FS2): Marquette v. Villanova
Wow, the basketball really never ends. There’s just teams on teams. Oh wait, what’s that? You want MORE! Oh boy do I have the bracket for you! That’s right, Division III sectionals kicked off yesterday. Teams in bold won their games yesterday, while the other games are set to play today.
3/8 @ 3:00PM: Nebraska Wesleyan vs. Claremont-Mudd-Scripps (recording)
3/9 @ 3:15PM: Williams vs. Christopher Newport (stream)
3/8 @ 3:30PM: Wisconsin-Platteville vs. Case Western Reserve (recording)
3/9 @ 3:45PM: Calvin vs. Randolph-Macon (stream)
3/8 @ 6:00PM: Rowan vs. Hampden-Sydney (recording)
3/9 @ 6:15PM: Keene State vs. Guilford (stream)
3/8 @ 6:30PM: WashU vs. Trine (recording)
3/9 @ 6:45PM: Tufts vs. Trinity (CT) (stream)
Finally, tomorrow is the NCAA Division II selection show at 10:00PM. You can watch it on on NCAA.com.
Loading comments...