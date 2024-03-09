Saturday Game Thread: vs. The Illinois State Fightin’ Kevins Stallings

Carter Holton was pulled after 5 IP with a 6-0 lead, that would grow to an 8-0 lead before the bottom of the 5th was over. That was no small feat, as with 4 H and 3 BB, the Kevins put consistent pressure on Holton—2 on in the 1st; loaded with 1 out in the 3rd. Holton just managed to get out of each jam unscathed, largely by amping up his Carson Fulmer Death Stare and blowing it by them from the stretch. He had 11 K in 5 IP, which is just straight gas, homie territory.

At 88 pitches, Holton could have come out for the 6th, but with two of those innings being high stress, I understood why they went to Greysen Carter. Unfortunately, The Kevins can catch up to Radar Love’s 100 mph+ arsenal. They put a 4 spot up to Greysen in his one inning, and then proved it was no fluke with 3 more against Ethan McElvain in the 7th. Brennan Seiber and his disappearing changeup closed things out with two strong innings, but even he yielded a 2 run bomb to the Kevins’ leadoff hitter, Luke “LL Cool Beans” Lawrence, who went 4-4 with a HR, 4 RBI, and 2 BB on the evening. Both Lawrence and Daniel “The Pacemaker” Pacella (who went 2-4 and looks to have light tower power) will be Kevins to watch out for the rest of the weekend. The craziest thing about it is that other than Ethan McElvain struggling with control for a bit, and the ump not giving anyone the inside corner, the relievers actually looked pretty good. It wasn’t a “reliever loses it and gives up a big inning” thing like we’ve seen earlier this year. No, the Kevins just hit. Sometimes an opposing hitter tags even your best stuff.

Tonight on film ⏮️ pic.twitter.com/Sv5U0mH0n2 — Vanderbilt Baseball (@VandyBoys) March 9, 2024

Luckily, the bats added more cushion each time the Kevins threatened to tie things up. Bryce Cunningham will have a challenge today.

Oh, and as for the stars of the game?

#1. Troy LaNeve

The Troy boy finished one single short of the cycle, and drove in 6 Diamond Dore runs. We quite likely do not win this one without him.

#2. Carter Holton

The first half of the Carters piggyback got himself in and out of jams, striking out 11 in 5 scoreless IP. Looked like an ace again last night.

#3. Luke Lawrence of the Fightin’ Kevins Stallings

We can’t pretend like he didn’t reach base 6 times, with 4 hits and 4 RBI. Hat tipped. The Illinois State social media team does not have so much as a video clip of one of his four hits on their Twatters, or I would have posted it here.

On the Mound

Saturday @ 1:00pm CT on SECN+

Vanderbilt #97 Jr. RHP Bryce “Big Richie” Cunningham (1-0; 3.55 ERA; 14.21 K/9)

vs. Stallingses #26 S0. RHP Tyrelle “The Kamloops Kid” Chadwick (2-1; 5.06 ERA; 10.69 K/9)

How many Canadian starting pitchers have we faced this year? I think we’re approaching “more than we’ve faced during the entirety of Tim Corbin’s tenure” territory. These Poutine Pitchers use maple syrup to tack up the ball, I can only assume.

The Lineup

See you in the comments.