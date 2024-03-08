Series Preview: vs. The Illinois State Fightin’ Kevin Stallings (plural)

First things First

The Illinois State Fightin’ Kevin Stallings (plural)

‘24 Record: 5-5 (0-0 MVC).

This team is so .500 they even split a series with St. Thomas—I assume this is a college, and not just a long since dead theological philosopher, but you know what happens when you assume. They lost 2 of 3 to Little Rock, which should tell you all you need to know about what our expectations should be going into this, the final series before conference play begins. Sweep or we’re pissed, I’m saying. They are on a three game winning streak, though, as they bludgeoned Arkansas Pine Bluff, which... fine.

Player to Watch: #24 So. OF Daniel “The Pacemaker” Pacella (.395/.540/.737 with 4 2B 3 HR and 11 RBI). The Stallingses are hitting .311 as a team, which sounds phenomenal until you look at their schedule. I, too, had a very impressive batting average in Little League. Anyway, watch out for The Pacemaker, as even hitting close to .400 on the JuCo level would make me stand up and take note.

Anchor of Gold Tiger Beat Hottest Pitcher: #35 Jr. RHP Joe “Joe Huge Sack” Husak (1-0; 0.64 ERA; 1 SV; 7.71 K/9). Oddly enough, the man with the hugest sack is not in their weekend rotation. Maybe he’s their Wade Baldwin IV and their coach threatened to kill him after some very minor infraction against whomever the Illinois State’s version of The Chuggers are. Let’s say the Southern Illinois Salukis. Either way, John Cusack is 3rd on the team in innings pitched, but has yet to get a start. Maybe he piggybacks someone? Either way, it’s pretty notable to have 14 IP in 10 games and not be a starting pitcher.

On the Mound

Friday @ 4:30pm CT on SECN+

Vanderbilt #20 Jr. LHP Carter “Rev. Holton Heat” Holton (1-0; 6.92 ERA; 13.15 K/9)

vs. Fightin’ Stallingses #33 Sr. RHP Cameron “Les Cousins Dangereux” Mabee (2-0; 3.94 ERA; 9.00 K/9)

The Lineup

1 1b 42 RJ Austin R .339

2 3b 11 Davis Diaz R .261

3 dh 28 Camden Kozeal L .358

4 c 45 Alan Espinal R .340

5 2b 3 Jayden Davis R .302

6 lf 19 Troy LaNeve L .302

7 rf 1 Matthew Polk R .308

8 cf 21 Calvin Hewett R .343

9 ss 13 Jonathan Vastine L .318

See you in the comments.