Vanderbilt Baseball Mail Bag #3: Answers to Your Questions

Question(s) from VU1970 and VandyImport:

Do we literally own Texas now? And if that’s true, can we give it back to Mexico?

&

Offense MORE LIKE OFF FENCE AMIRITE LOL SAW EM OFF HORNS DOWN IMMA HANG UP AN LISSEN

Yes and yes.

Question from Parlagi:

QFTMB: How did Kozeal wind up on campus? Pinman? It’s Pinman, isn’t it?

There’s a couple of reasons, and while I cannot rule out his Pinly ways, no. First is that Tim Corbin has made this the destination program for top prospects since pretty much the first day he came to the West End. He came in for the 2003 season, and by 2004, we had David Price, and in 2005, Pedro Alvarez. We repeatedly bring in the top overall recruiting classes, and have had more than one year where our recruiting class would have been #1 and #2 overall if we split it right down the middle. I mean, Kumar Rocker and Jack Leiter turned down many millions to play for Vanderbilt, as did Tyler Beede and Donny Everett (RIP).

NIL has changed that slightly, but not massively. I mean, as the seminal film Baseketball reminds us, Shaquille O’Neal did not get rich in Orlando... because he was already rich at LSU. LSU baseball is a professional organization, I’m saying, much like the rest of the SEC is for feetball. However, though Corbs is as curmudgeonly as I am about the NIL and Transfer Portal evils, he has adapted to the new landscape. I mean, hell, Jayden Davis has probably been our best player this year, and The Humphrey Dance is, by far, the most exciting.

I say this all to point to Cam Kozeal’s very public stance that NIL money would play a role in where he went to college. Vandy United has helped defray the cost of attending Vanderbilt, but Corbs also organized a team-wide NIL thingy that gets rid of the whole 11.7 scholarship problem. We’re not out there cutting $Millions checks like LSU’s coach is, but we’re making sure they no longer have to pay anything to attend, and hooking them up with NIL collectives and whatnot. I mean, we made Rintaro Sasaki’s shortlist (he chose Stansbury, of course, because he was so excited, so excited, so scared), and let’s just say that doesn’t happen without a figurative posting fee.

Beyond that, Cam was the Nebraska POTY twice over, but we also have Tennessee’s top player (Ethan McElvain) and TN plays baseball better than those Cornshuckers—at least in terms of producing prospects. The last good player from Bill Brasky was Scott Rolen, and the last one people thought was good was Cody Asche (he was not). Kozeal was ranked somewhere around the 7th or 8th prospect in our class, and the 3rd or 4th best to get to campus (behind Holcomb, McElvain, and depending on the prospect analyst, also the Miller Green Preservation Society). Baseball America was the highest on Kozeal, and they were, of course, correct.

The final answer is that Kozeal has an amazing hit tool, and that was 100% known by all MLB front offices. However, he’s not the fastest, nor will he play SS in the majors, nor does he have the most power or strongest arm. He’s not tooled up to the wazoo. Neither was Pete Rose. Neither was Tony Gwynn. Neither was John Kruk. Those are all potential comps to Cam Kozeal. Seriously. As Kenny Powers once said, “I play real sports. Not trying to be the best at exercising.”

So yeah. Those reasons. Kozeal is a ballplayer, not some tooled up pipe dream.

Question(s) from Nova_Dore:

Wow, what a roller coaster of emotions game to watch. Which was a better comeback - this game or the win against Ole Piss in the 2019 SEC tourney Championship where Vandy Boys were down by 8 in the 3rd? Second question if you have the bandwidth. Is this Freshman Class (with and without transfers) the best one we have seen at this stage of the season?

The latter was the better win, only due to the circumstances, and the fact that that gave the ‘19 team the confidence to win the whole damned thing. However, that team knew they could win it all. This team might just have figured out they might have a chance at greatness. It’s a monumental turning point in the 2024 season, potentially, and makes big bad Tejas cry in the process. Always fun.

As for this freshman class, they are really good, but no, they’re not the best ever Vanderbilt freshman class. The 2017 freshman class made their mark immediately, and were instrumental in the 2019 CWS title (with a little help from then freshman Kumar Rocker). That class had Phil “The Hitman” Clarke, Pat DeMarco, Jake “The Eder of Souls,” Mason Hickman, and a late in the recruiting process commit by the name of Austin Martin. This class can be that good, but we can’t say for sure yet.

2014, comprised of Kyle Wright, Jeren Kendall, Will Toffey, Collin Snider, and Matthew Rupenthal and his Magic Curvenball, was close to that level.

But no, none of them come even remotely close to the 2012 Diamond Dore class of Dansby Swanson, Walker Buehler, Carson Fulmer, and Rhett Wiseman’s neck. Not only did they get us to 2 CWS Finals—won one and should have won the other—they produced the #1 overall pick AND two other 1st rounders. AND Rhett Wiseman’s neck!

If this class is in the same league as the 2012 class, we will know by the amount of flags they have flying on Hawkins Field and the amount of 1st rounders they have in 2026. Of course, they literally could be in that category if things go right for Kozeal, Holcomb, and McElvain... and maybe even surpass it if The Miller Green Preservation Society completes his transformation into Mike Minor by then, or Brennan Seiber turns into another Kyle Wright (it’s seriously a possibility!). That will be a tough mountain to summit, of course.

Question from PeabodyButNotHOD:

Have we seen the last of The Bulge? Between early reports and results, it seemed as if he could have been on his way to the venerable “Stephen Scott-type senior year.” But will his lack of position and promising emergence of freshmen keep him out of the lineup on a permanent basis? (Ditto, to a lesser extent, about Lil’ Maldo)

No. We may well have seen the last of The Bulge in LF, though. When he comes back, I could see him at 1st. He was having a strong season at the plate (though please don’t lead him off, Corbs) before he hurt his hammy.

Lil’ Maldo is also hurt (shoulder, I believe), but once healthy, you need to remember how consistent he was at the plate as a freshman. Corbs will find playing time for them both, though likely not every day.

Question from Jessecuster44:

What percentage of the front of the cap does the massive Coral V take up? Could those wizards in marketing make it larger so that it could be seen from space? Fun week.

It can be seen from space right now, or are you unfamiliar with how Google Maps and/or the Hubble Telescope works?

Question from PhilipVu94:

1. For consistency, will the NCAA D1 baseball committee be migrating from “wins” and “losses” to a more holistic stats-based view for tournament selection? 2. NET is an acronym for “NCAA Evaluation Tool” but it seems way too hoops-oriented for baseball. What would be a more appropriate name? 3. Could it be based on team PECOTA with a weighted average of each player’s trailing 3 years? Naturally, just as the NET is Pomeroy Minus Pomeroy, the baseball version would need to mimic PECOTA without being called PECOTA. 4. Now that close wins or losses or even RISP won’t matter as much as long as the underlying stats are solid, can I relax until June knowing that Vanderbilt’s inherent talent will overcome any short-term gyrations in Ws or Ls?

Sorry, I can’t stop laughing imagining the NCAA being powerful or consistent. NIL done fucked them up, A-A-Ron. As for everything else, I promised in 2014 when I started writing these baseball articles and answering Mail Bags here that there would be no math. More specifically, that there would be no advanced statistics talk here. Get off my lawn.

Question from Nova_Dore:

If baseball is a spring sport, why is the mail truck at the top of the column in snow?

I see you are just trying to annoy me now.

Question from WestEndMayhem:

I hate Knoxville.

As well you should. You guys seem to have forgotten what a question is, though.

Question from Thummer42:

Friend of mine was Tim Corbin’s 3rd grade teacher in New Hampshire.

Cool.

Question from Shoogymgshoogs:

Why does Vitello think his 2022 season needs to be made into a Netflix series? re: https://www.tennessean.com/story/sports/columnists/university-of-tennessee/john-adams/2024/03/04/tony-vitello-tennessee-baseball-netflix-mike-honcho-jordan-beck/72705536007/

Because Tony Vitello is a malignant narcissist.