Good morning.

Optional Musical Accompaniment

Vanderbilt’s stay at the SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament was short; the Commodores lost 62-59 to Florida in their first game of the tournament. The Commodores dug themselves a hole early and couldn’t come all the way back.

Now, they have a very long ten days ahead of them. Most bracket people had Vanderbilt as one of the very last teams in the NCAA Tournament going in, and now, instead of getting a shot at Ole Miss on Friday, they’ve just got the resume they had entering the SEC Tournament. Which honestly should be fine: it’s hard to imagine an SEC team with 22 wins and a winning conference record getting left out, but we’re in the age of NET.

Baseball opens a three-game weekend series against Illinois State today at the Hawk. Game time is 4:30 PM CT on the SEC Network+. Men’s tennis visits Arkansas today at 5:30 PM CT.

I’m not going to comment on the rumors from last night, except to say: are you kidding me?

Sports on TV

All times Central. College basketball schedule here. SEC baseball schedule here.

1:00 PM: PGA Tour: Arnold Palmer Invitational, Second Round (Golf Channel)

6:30 PM: NBA: Timberwolves at Cavaliers (ESPN)

8:00 PM: NHL: Wild at Avalanche (NHL Network)

9:00 PM: NBA: Bucks at Lakers (ESPN)

Scoreboard

SEC Women’s Basketball: Texas A&M 72, Mississippi State 53 ... Tennessee 76, Kentucky 62 ... Auburn 67, Arkansas 48.

NBA: Pistons 118, Nets 112 ... Timberwolves 113, Pacers 111 ... Mavericks 114, Heat 108 ... Suns 120, Raptors 113 ... Nuggets 115, Celtics 109 ... Bulls 125, Warriors 122 ... Kings 131, Spurs 129.

NHL: Bruins 4, Maple Leafs 1 ... Flames 6, Lightning 3 ... Flyers 2, Panthers 1 ... Devils 4, Blues 1 ... Capitals 6, Penguins 0 ... Hurricanes 4, Canadiens 1 ... Blue Jackets 4, Oilers 2 ... Predators 4, Sabres 2 ... Wild 5, Coyotes 2 ... Canucks 3, Golden Knights 1 ... Kings 4, Senators 3 ... Islanders 7, Sharks 2.