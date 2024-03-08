WBB Conference Tournament & Friday Open Thread

We lost! A new bracketology was released this morning, with us remaining in the “Last Four In” column. On the broadcast, Charlie “Mr. Donuts” Creme actually hinted that we should be safe for the tournament, though. We’ll just have to wait and see.

We may be eliminated, but I’m still getting these open threads up while the women’s conference tournament is going on and offering my best guess at how games will shake out as well as listing out the men’s conference tournament games for your viewing pleasure.

A&M will lose. They are right on the edge alongside Mississippi State, who I assume they would be in over given their win yesterday and how close the two teams were, but there are too many moving parts to know anything for sure. Charlie “Mr. Donuts” Creme hinted at A&M having the edge, and it seems unfair to judge any team based on their performance against this Gamecocks squad. Theoretically, there is a universe in which the Aggies win, the Aggies advance, and the SEC Championship is essentially up for grabs. This is not that universe. Hopefully, the loss is bad enough that it moves them down and out of the bubble.

SEC GAME 8 (1:30PM): 5 TENNESSEE v. 4 ALABAMA

I peeked in at Tennessee’s game yesterday, just a tiny bit, and it was scary in that second half. They were making everything after a slow first half, and they grabbed a million rebounds off the Wildcats. Also, given Knoxville, the state of Tennessee, and maybe even casual Clemson fan’s relative proximity to Greenville, I expect a lot more orange in the stands. With all that said, if we look past the records (Tennessee probably wins a few more games with Rickea Jackson) then these two teams are pretty evenly matched. I’d expect a close game, but as always, I would much prefer to see Orange Team lose.

SEC GAME 9 (5:00PM): 7 AUBURN v. 2 LSU

The rubber match. This is the most interesting match we will probably see in this tournament in terms of narrative. LSU has shown signs of weakness this year, SPECIFICALLY to Auburn, but they are still the defending national champions led by the SEC Player of the Year, Angel Reese. Auburn has played 80 minutes of hard, close basketball against them, though. I think this will be a sort of statement guy by LSU, who wipes the floor with Auburn, but maybe Auburn still has another upset in them.

Blah. I don’t even want to write about this one. Ole Miss should win as long as they shoot better than like 3% in the first half and don’t turn the ball over way more than they normally do. Or maybe Florida has one more in them. I dunno man.

This list should encompass all Division I men’s conference tournament games today. Also, given our position on the bubble on the women’s side, I also included a few women’s games of bracketological importance. The italicized team is who I think we would prefer to win, although sometimes it can be a little complicated.

MEN’S OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Game 5 (7:00PM/ESPNU): 4 Western Illinois v. 1 Little Rock

Game 6 (9:30PM/ESPNU): 3 Morehead State v. 2 UT Martin

MEN’S BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Game 5 (11:00AM/ESPN+): 9 Radford v. 1 High Point

Game 6 (1:00PM/ESPN+): 5 Belmont v. 4 Winthrop

Game 7 (5:00PM/ESPN+): 7 Charleston Southern v. 2 UNC Asheville

Game 8 (7:00PM/ESPN+): 6 Presbyterian v. 3 Gardner-Webb

MEN’S MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Game 1 (12:00PM/ESPN+): 9 Missouri State v. 1 Indiana State

Game 2 (2:30PM/ESPN+): 5 Belmont v. 4 UNI

Game 3 (6:00PM/ESPN+): 10 Evansville v. 2 Drake

Game 4 (8:30PM/ESPN+): 11 UIC v. 3 Bradley

MEN’S SOCON CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Game 1 (4:00PM/ESPN+): 9 The Citadel v. 8 Mercer

Game 2 (6:30PM/ESPN+): 10 VMI v. 7 ETSU

MEN’S COASTAL ATHLETIC CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Game 4 (1:00PM/FloHoops): 12 North Carolina A&T @ 13 William & Mary

Game 5 (3:30PM/FloHoops): 11 Elon @ 14 Hampton

MEN’S WEST COAST CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Game 4 (8:30PM/FS1): 8 Pepperdine v. 5 San Diego

Game 4 (10:30PM/ESPN+): 7 LMU v. 6 Portland

MEN’S SUMMIT LEAGUE CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Game 1 (7:00PM/Summit League Network): 9 South Dakota v. 8 Oral Roberts

KEY WOMEN’S CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT GAMES

Big Ten Game 7 (11:30AM/Big Ten Network): 8 Maryland v. 1 Ohio State

A-10 Game 8 (1:30PM/ESPN+): 5 Duquesne v. 4 George Mason

Big Ten Game 9 (5:30PM/Big Ten Network): 7 Michigan v. 2 Iowa

A-10 Game 10 (6:30PM/ESPN+): 6 Rhode Island v. 3 Saint Joseph’s

Big Ten Game 10 (8:00PM/Big Ten Network): 6 Michigan v. 3 Indiana

Wow, the basketball really never ends. There’s just teams on teams. Oh wait, what’s that? You want MORE! Oh boy do I have the bracket for you! That’s right, Division III sectionals kick off today! Here’s more info!

Bonus from Tom

Hey, it’s the Division III Sweet 16!