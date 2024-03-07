WBB Game 31: Conference Tournament vs. Florida Gators

We are finally in Greenville. It’s been a long season (at one point we were ranked!) and hopefully it will only get longer. Regardless of where you look, it seems like things are not one hundred percent for us to make the national tournament. You know what helps fix that? More winning. Last time we play Florida, it was a tight game all the way up to the end. We can’t count on two of their starters fouling out like last time (although the Gators are definitely a foul-happy team, part of why their starters consistently play fewer minutes relative to other teams, although Leilani Correa does come off the bench, which complicates things), and they are more likely than not going to shoot better from 3 than they did that game. Now, they should hopefully be a little worn down from their game yesterday, but they were blowing the Tigers out for most of the game.

Looking back at last time we played, our big issue was overestimating Florida’s snappiness. We turned the ball over a LOT more than normal. The Florida game was only our second conference matchup, and I think we had not all the way adjusted to SEC size and speed. We had a lot of issues with slow and low passes in the first half of conference play, but we have been improving on that all season long. I think we’ll see fewer turnovers today, and I think we’ll see less of that related “too-many-passes-in-the-paint” problem, too, which is another thing we’ve been working on that definitely caused us trouble in our first game against the Gators.

Other than protecting the ball much better than last time, we just need to play our game. Last time out, they fouled 9 times more than we did, and going 23-of-30 played a huge role in the win. There is no guarantee we get that many calls this time around, but when we do, we need to make those shots. This Florida team is not a defensive juggernaut, so there is no reason we should shoot as poorly and/or score as little as less time. As long as we are making shots at a reasonable rate, I suspect we should get the ball in our hands, whether it’s through rebounds or steals, that we ought to be able to win and move on to the next round and, hopefully, finally feel good about a spot in the national tournament.