WBB Conference Tournament & Thursday Open Thread

I’ll be taking over the open threads while the women’s conference tournament is going on, offering my best guess at how games will shake out as well as listing out the men’s conference tournament games for your viewing pleasure.

A&M is the First Team Out and Mississippi State is one of the Last Four In, per Mr. Donuts. State won the regular season matchup by 11, but it was back-and-forth until the final minutes of the game. I think State is the better team, but this one could go either way. With both teams so close to us on the bubble, it’s hard to say who we’d rather see win, but I think A&M has more ground to make up than State has ground between us and them, so I think an A&M win would be preferred, especially since the winner of this game will almost certainly lose their third round game against South Carolina.

SEC GAME 4 (1:30PM): 12 KENTUCKY v. 5 TENNESSEE

The Lady Volunteers should run away with this one. Kentucky just does not have the talent, and they are theoretically a little worn down from yesterday’s game. Sadly, THEM is in no harm of missing the tournament, but I still hope they lose. I won’t hold my breath on this one, though. Should be likely to see Orange School face Alabama in the next round, where hopefully the Crimson Tide rolls all over them.

SEC GAME 5 (5:00PM): 10 ARKANSAS v. 7 AUBURN

Arkansas is a wild, undisciplined team who has been spiraling for weeks. Auburn is a bubble team who ended the season with a couple of decent wins and a close loss to an LSU team they proved they could beat earlier in the year. Momentum isn’t everything, of course, but the War Tigers are definitely the better team and they have more to play for than the Piggly Wigglies do. I think we’ll see Auburn earn themselves a round three against LSU, which should be a fun one to watch.

SEC GAME 6 (7:30PM): 11 FLORIDA v. 6 VANDERBILT

I’ll have a full thread up for this later, but for now, keep in mind that the Gators played a game yesterday and we have already beat them once this season. We are the better team, and hopefully we prove that tonight.

This list should encompass all Division I men’s conference tournament games today. Also, given our position on the bubble on the women’s side, I also included a few women’s games of bracketological importance. The italicized team is who I think we would prefer to win, although sometimes it can be a little complicated.

MEN’S OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Game 3 (6:30PM/ESPN+): 5 Tennessee State v. 4 Western Illinois

Game 4 (9:00PM/ESPN+): 6 SIUE v. 3 Morehead State

MEN’S MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Game 1 (12:00PM/MVC TV): 9 Missouri State v. 8 Murray State

Game 2 (2:30PM/MVC TV): 12 Valparaiso v. 5 Belmont

Game 3 (6:00PM/MVC TV): 10 Evansville v. 7 Illinois State

Game 4 (8:30PM/MVC TV): 11 Southern Illinois v. 11 UIC

MEN’S ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Game 7 (6:00PM/ESPN+): 10 Jacksonville @ 2 Stetson

Game 8 (6:00PM/ESPN+): 6 North Alabama @ 4 Austin Peay

MEN’S SUN BELT CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Game 3 (11:30PM/ESPN+): 9 South Alabama v. 8 Georgia Southern

Game 4 (2:00PM/ESPN+): 13 Coastal Carolina v. 5 Louisiana

Game 5 (5:00PM/ESPN+): 11 Texas State v. 6 Southern Miss

Game 6 (7:30PM/ESPN+): 10 Marshall v. 7 Georgia State

MEN’S HORIZON LEAGUE CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Game 4 (6:00PM/ESPN+): 8 Purdue Fort Wayne @ 1 Oakland

Game 5 (6:00PM/ESPN+): 7 Cleveland State @ 2 Youngstown State

Game 6 (8:00PM/ESPN+): 6 Milwaukee @ 3 Green Bay

Game 7 (8:00PM/ESPN+): 5 Northern Kentucky @ 4 Wright State

MEN’S WEST COAST CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Game 4 (4:30PM/ESPN+): 9 Pepperdine v. 8 Pacific

MEN’S PATRIOT LEAGUE CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Game 3 (6:00PM/ESPN+): 9 Holy Cross @ 1 Colgate

Game 4 (6:00PM/ESPN+): 5 Bucknell @ 4 American

Game 5 (6:00PM/ESPN+): 6 Lehigh @ 3 Lafayette

Game 6 (6:00PM/ESPN+): 7 Navy @ 2 Boston University

KEY WOMEN’S CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT GAMES

Big Ten Game 3 (11:30AM/Big Ten Network): 9 Illinois v. 8 Maryland

Big East Game 5 (1:30PM/Fox Sports 2): 5 Marquette v. 4 Villanova???

Pac-12 Game 6 (4:30PM/PAC12 Network): 8 Cal v. 1 Stanford

Big Ten Game 5 (5:30PM/Big Ten Network): 10 Wisconsin v. 7 Penn State

Horizon League Game 5 (5:30PM/ESPN+): 7 Youngstown State @ 2 Green Bay

Big Ten Game 6 (8:00PM/Big Ten Network): 11 Minnesota v. 6 Michigan

Pac-12 Game 7 (8:00PM/PAC12 Network): 7 Arizona v. 2 USC

In case you didn’t see the announcement from Athletics or yesterday’s thread, three more players were selected to All-SEC teams. Jordyn Cambridge finishes her career with her third appearance on the All-SEC defensive team, Iyana Moore earned her first appearance on the All-SEC second team after being named to the All-SEC freshman team two years ago, and Khamil Pierre caps off a year where she was selected as SEC Freshman of the Week a school-record five times with a spot on the All-SEC Freshman team. These three selections tie Vanderbilt for third with Alabama for number of athletes who earned an All-SEC award this year, no small feat in a conference this deep. See you tonight in the game thread!