WBB Conference Tournament & Thursday Open Thread

I’ll be taking over the open threads while the women’s conference tournament is going on, offering my best guess at how games will shake out as well as listing out the men’s conference tournament games for your viewing pleasure.
SEC GAME 3 (11:00AM): 9TEXAS A&M v. 8MISSISSIPPI STATE
A&M is the First Team Out and Mississippi State is one of the Last Four In, per Mr. Donuts. State won the regular season matchup by 11, but it was back-and-forth until the final minutes of the game. I think State is the better team, but this one could go either way. With both teams so close to us on the bubble, it’s hard to say who we’d rather see win, but I think A&M has more ground to make up than State has ground between us and them, so I think an A&M win would be preferred, especially since the winner of this game will almost certainly lose their third round game against South Carolina.
SEC GAME 4 (1:30PM): 12KENTUCKY v. 5TENNESSEE
The Lady Volunteers should run away with this one. Kentucky just does not have the talent, and they are theoretically a little worn down from yesterday’s game. Sadly, THEM is in no harm of missing the tournament, but I still hope they lose. I won’t hold my breath on this one, though. Should be likely to see Orange School face Alabama in the next round, where hopefully the Crimson Tide rolls all over them.
SEC GAME 5 (5:00PM): 10ARKANSAS v. 7AUBURN
Arkansas is a wild, undisciplined team who has been spiraling for weeks. Auburn is a bubble team who ended the season with a couple of decent wins and a close loss to an LSU team they proved they could beat earlier in the year. Momentum isn’t everything, of course, but the War Tigers are definitely the better team and they have more to play for than the Piggly Wigglies do. I think we’ll see Auburn earn themselves a round three against LSU, which should be a fun one to watch.
SEC GAME 6 (7:30PM): 11FLORIDA v. 6VANDERBILT
I’ll have a full thread up for this later, but for now, keep in mind that the Gators played a game yesterday and we have already beat them once this season. We are the better team, and hopefully we prove that tonight.
This list should encompass all Division I men’s conference tournament games today. Also, given our position on the bubble on the women’s side, I also included a few women’s games of bracketological importance. The italicized team is who I think we would prefer to win, although sometimes it can be a little complicated.
MEN’S OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Game 3 (6:30PM/ESPN+): 5Tennessee State v. 4Western Illinois
Game 4 (9:00PM/ESPN+): 6SIUE v. 3Morehead State
MEN’S MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Game 1 (12:00PM/MVC TV): 9Missouri State v. 8Murray State
Game 2 (2:30PM/MVC TV): 12Valparaiso v. 5Belmont
Game 3 (6:00PM/MVC TV): 10Evansville v. 7Illinois State
Game 4 (8:30PM/MVC TV): 11Southern Illinois v. 11UIC
MEN’S ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Game 7 (6:00PM/ESPN+): 10Jacksonville @ 2Stetson
Game 8 (6:00PM/ESPN+): 6North Alabama @ 4Austin Peay
MEN’S SUN BELT CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Game 3 (11:30PM/ESPN+): 9South Alabama v. 8Georgia Southern
Game 4 (2:00PM/ESPN+): 13Coastal Carolina v. 5Louisiana
Game 5 (5:00PM/ESPN+): 11Texas State v. 6Southern Miss
Game 6 (7:30PM/ESPN+): 10Marshall v. 7Georgia State
MEN’S HORIZON LEAGUE CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Game 4 (6:00PM/ESPN+): 8Purdue Fort Wayne @ 1Oakland
Game 5 (6:00PM/ESPN+): 7Cleveland State @ 2Youngstown State
Game 6 (8:00PM/ESPN+): 6Milwaukee @ 3Green Bay
Game 7 (8:00PM/ESPN+): 5Northern Kentucky @ 4Wright State
MEN’S WEST COAST CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Game 4 (4:30PM/ESPN+): 9Pepperdine v. 8Pacific
MEN’S PATRIOT LEAGUE CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Game 3 (6:00PM/ESPN+): 9Holy Cross @ 1Colgate
Game 4 (6:00PM/ESPN+): 5Bucknell @ 4American
Game 5 (6:00PM/ESPN+): 6Lehigh @ 3Lafayette
Game 6 (6:00PM/ESPN+): 7Navy @ 2Boston University
KEY WOMEN’S CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT GAMES
Big Ten Game 3 (11:30AM/Big Ten Network): 9Illinois v. 8Maryland
Big East Game 5 (1:30PM/Fox Sports 2): 5Marquette v. 4Villanova???
Pac-12 Game 6 (4:30PM/PAC12 Network): 8Cal v. 1Stanford
Big Ten Game 5 (5:30PM/Big Ten Network): 10Wisconsin v. 7Penn State
Horizon League Game 5 (5:30PM/ESPN+): 7Youngstown State @ 2Green Bay
Big Ten Game 6 (8:00PM/Big Ten Network): 11Minnesota v. 6Michigan
Pac-12 Game 7 (8:00PM/PAC12 Network): 7Arizona v. 2USC
In case you didn’t see the announcement from Athletics or yesterday’s thread, three more players were selected to All-SEC teams. Jordyn Cambridge finishes her career with her third appearance on the All-SEC defensive team, Iyana Moore earned her first appearance on the All-SEC second team after being named to the All-SEC freshman team two years ago, and Khamil Pierre caps off a year where she was selected as SEC Freshman of the Week a school-record five times with a spot on the All-SEC Freshman team. These three selections tie Vanderbilt for third with Alabama for number of athletes who earned an All-SEC award this year, no small feat in a conference this deep. See you tonight in the game thread!
