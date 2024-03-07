Good morning.

Optional Musical Accompaniment

Vanderbilt women’s basketball, the 6-seed in this week’s SEC Tournament (again, after getting picked dead last in the preseason), opens tonight against Florida. Florida beat Missouri in the first round on Tuesday afternoon. Tonight’s game will air on the SEC Network. Game time should be around 8:30 PM CT.

As of Monday, ESPN’s bracket guy Charlie “Crispy” Creme had Vanderbilt as the second-to-last team in the field which tells me that they probably need to win today and might want to beat Ole Miss on Friday, too, for good measure.

The men’s team, on the other hand, locked itself in as the 13-seed in the SEC Tournament by losing 93-77 at Kentucky last night. This wasn’t an embarrassment, but the team’s overall record of 8-22 is deeply embarrassing. Anyway we’re at the point where Chris Lee is openly discussing coaching candidates on his podcast, if that tells you anything about the situation.

Women’s golf finished 12th at the Darius Rucker Intercollegiate. Lacrosse lost 21-3 to Johns Hopkins on Wednesday.

Finally, the real Champ Week starts today, because a Sun Belt conference tournament game tips off at 11:30 AM. Also, Arch Madness at noon. Get ready. Cole has your open thread coming later (and also the women’s game thread.)

Sports on TV

All times Central. College basketball schedule here.

1:00 PM: PGA Tour: Arnold Palmer Invitational, First Round (Golf Channel)

6:00 PM: NHL: Blues at Devils (ESPN)

6:30 PM: NBA: Heat at Mavericks (TNT)

9:00 PM: NBA: Celtics at Nuggets (TNT)

Scoreboard

SEC Men’s Basketball: Tennessee 66, South Carolina 59 ... Arkansas 94, LSU 83 ... Texas A&M 75, Mississippi State 69.

SEC Women’s Basketball: Kentucky 64, Georgia 50 ... Florida 66, Missouri 60.

SEC Baseball: South Carolina 4, Davidson 1 ... Alabama 8, Troy 7 ... Auburn 8, Air Force 4 ... Tennessee 2, Southern Indiana 1 ... UCF 9, Florida 6 ... Kentucky 10, Eastern Kentucky 0 ... Georgia 11, Stetson 5 ... Texas A&M 7, Texas Southern 4 ... LSU 4, Southeastern Louisiana 3 ... Ole Miss 5, Memphis 3.

NBA: Magic 119, Wizards 109 ... Hawks 112, Cavaliers 101 ... Grizzlies 115, 76ers 109 ... Clippers 122, Rockets 116 ... Bulls 119, Jazz 117 ... Warriors 125, Bucks 90 ... Thunder 128, Trail Blazers 120 ... Kings 130, Lakers 120.

NHL: Maple Leafs 2, Sabres 1 ... Avalanche 7, Red Wings 2 ... Ducks 2, Senators 1.