Vanderbilt baseball beat Eastern Michigan 6-2 on Tuesday night, which marked Tim Corbin’s 1000th win. And we got this all-timer of a quote out of it:

Tim Corbin on 1,000th win: "We're very grateful for a lot of years, a lot of time. I'm sure there's times where my wife would rather be sleeping with another man when I came home at night, but we've managed it and we've had fun with it and enjoyed it" — Aria Gerson (@aria_gerson) March 6, 2024

(Yes, this is a real quote.)

The snickers off-camera are the best part of that quote.

Men’s basketball visits Rupp Arena tonight at 8 PM CT on the SEC Network, which I am sure will go well.

Lacrosse visits Johns Hopkins today at noon CT, and one of the few things I know about lacrosse is that Johns Hopkins is good at it. The game is on something called the Centennial Conference Digital Network.

Men’s golf finished in fourth place at the Cabo Collegiate. Women’s golf finishes the Darius Rucker Intercollegiate today.

Starting today: the SEC women’s basketball tournament, and thankfully we’re not participating in the opening round, but Cole has an open thread coming anyway. Also tonight: more Champ Week!

Bad Gambling Advice

Season to date: 141-122-5 ATS, 142-120-4 totals

Tennessee at South Carolina (6:00 PM CT, ESPN2): South Carolina +5.5, Under 140

South Carolina +5.5, Under 140 LSU at Arkansas (6:00 PM CT, SEC Network): Arkansas -3.5, Under 156

Arkansas -3.5, Under 156 Vanderbilt at Kentucky (8:00 PM CT, SEC Network): Kentucky -19.5, Over 160.5

Kentucky -19.5, Over 160.5 Mississippi State at Texas A&M (8:00 PM CT, ESPNU): Mississippi State +2, Under 139

Sports on TV

All times Central. College basketball schedule here.

6:00 PM: NHL: Sabres at Maple Leafs (TNT)

6:30 PM: NBA: Clippers at Rockets (ESPN)

8:30 PM: NHL: Red Wings at Avalanche (TNT)

9:00 PM: NBA: Bucks at Warriors (ESPN)

Scoreboard

SEC Men’s Basketball: Georgia 69, Ole Miss 66 ... Florida 105, Alabama 87 ... Auburn 101, Missouri 74.

SEC Baseball: Arkansas 9, Central Arkansas 7 ... Kentucky 5, Eastern Kentucky 0 ... Missouri 5, Lindenwood 4 ... Tennessee 15, Kansas State 5 ... South Carolina 7, The Citadel 1 ... Georgia 7, Georgia Southern 2 ... Mississippi State 5, Southern Miss 4 ... Texas A&M 9, Texas 2.

NBA: Magic 101, Hornets 89 ... Cavaliers 105, Celtics 104 ... Nets 112, 76ers 107 ... Heat 118, Pistons 110 ... Hawks 116, Knicks 100 ... Pelicans 139, Raptors 98 ... Rockets 114, Spurs 101 ... Pacers 137, Mavericks 120 ... Suns 117, Nuggets 107.

NHL: Panthers 5, Devils 3 ... Penguins 5, Blue Jackets 3 ... Oilers 2, Bruins 1 ... Islanders 4, Blues 2 ... Canadiens 4, Predators 3 ... Kraken 4, Jets 3 ... Blackhawks 5, Coyotes 2 ... Canucks 2, Kings 1 ... Stars 7, Sharks 6.