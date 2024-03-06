WBB Conference Tournament & Wednesday Open Thread

I’ll be taking over the open threads while the women’s conference tournament is going on, offering my best guess at how games will shake out as well as listing out the men’s conference tournament games for your viewing pleasure.

SEC GAME 1 (10:00AM): 13 GEORGIA v. 12 KENTUCKY

It’s a wonder how Kentucky won as many games as they did. Name a stat, any stat, and the Wildcats almost certainly finished in the bottom three in the SEC in it. Their NET? Among the 79 Power 6 conferences, only Pitt, Rutgers, Northwestern, and Xavier are worse. Georgia is no powerhouse, but they certainly seem like the better team. Kentucky kept it close last time they played, though, so it’s still very possible the Wildcats pull it off. Whoever wins this game goes up against Tennessee tomorrow, so it likely won’t matter much. I guess I would rather see Georgia win, only because they may play a slightly better game against the Lady Volunteers.

This is the game you need to watch, since the winner will face us in the late night game tomorrow. It could also end up being the closer of the two games. Florida schooled Missouri earlier in the year, but the Gators are not exactly world-beaters. We’ve struggled against both teams when we’ve played them this year, but ultimately I would rather play the Tigers since they are, on paper, the worse of the two teams. Hopefully this game goes to quintuple overtime and everyone is gassed before they even step on the court tomorrow, but more than likely Florida will beat out Missouri by 5 to 10 points in regulation and we’ll face off against a Florida team that has shown signs of decline through the tail end of the season, dropping a few more games than they should have.

I do not plan on watching these (Ed. Note: obviously, you’re going to watch Stackhouse get fired into the sun after getting curbstomped at Rupp Arena), but here they are for your viewing pleasure. This list should encompass all Division I men’s conference tournament games. Given our spot on the bubble on the women’s side, I also included a few women’s games of bracketological importance. The italicized team is who I would prefer to win, in terms of helping us move off the bubble, but with three of these teams all the way down in “Next Four Out,” I am only really looking for a Washington State loss. Let me know if I missed anything, or if there’s anything else you’d like included the next few days.

MEN’S OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Game 1 (6:30PM/ESPN+): 5 Tennessee State v. 8 Southern Indiana

Game 2 (9:00PM/ESPN+): 6 SIUE v. 7 Eastern Illinois

MEN’S BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Game 1 (8:00PM/ESPN+): 8 USC Upstate v. 9 Radford

MEN’S NORTHEAST CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Game 1 (6:00PM/NEC Front Row): 8 St. Francis (PA) @ 1 Central Connecticut

Game 2 (6:00PM/NEC Front Row): 5 Fairleigh Dickinson @ 4 Le Moyne

Game 3 (6:00PM/NEC Front Row): 6 Wagner @ 3 Sacred Heart

Game 4 (6:00PM/NEC Front Row): 7 Long Island @ 2 Merrimack

KEY WOMEN’S CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT GAMES

PAC-12 GAME 2 (4:30PM/PAC12 Network): 9 Washington State v. 8 California

PAC-12 GAME 3 (8:00PM/PAC12 Network): 10 Washington v. 7 Arizona

In other news, three more players were selected to All-SEC teams. Jordyn Cambridge finishes her career with her third appearance on the All-SEC defensive team, Iyana Moore earned her first appearance on the All-SEC second team after being named to the All-SEC freshman team two years ago, and Khamil Pierre caps off a year where she was selected as SEC Freshman of the Week a school-record five times with a spot on the All-SEC Freshman team. These three selections tie Vanderbilt for third with Alabama for number of athletes who earned an All-SEC award this year, no small feat in a conference this deep.