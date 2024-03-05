Tuesday Game Thread: vs. EMU

The Eastern Michigan University Fightin’ Emus Apparently, I’m Being Told They are the Eagles

‘24 Record: 3-8 (0-0 MAC).

Them Liberty Mutual salesmen have had a rough go of the 2024 season, losing 3 of 4 to Belmont to open things up (terribly). The also lost 2 of 3 to the University of Southern Indiana, who I am being told is a real university with a baseball team. Most recently, they dropped 3 of 4 to Houston Christian, which is even less believable as an actual DI University than USI referenced earlier. If we don’t win this one, I might just explode.

Player to Watch: #33 Jr. OF Giano “Sugar” Zuccaro (.314/.442/.429 with 1 2B 0 3B 1 HR, 8 RBI, and 2-2 Steals). Yeah, there’s really no one to be afraid of in this lineup, but I wanted to show off with my knowledge of Italian words.

Anchor of Gold Tiger Beat Hottest Pitcher: #28 Fr. RHP Jimmy “The Kunst” Kunst (0-1; 9.00 ERA; 0.00 K/9). Yeah... there’s also no one to fear on the mound, so I just picked the one with the funniest name again.

On the Mound

Tuesday @ 4:30pm CT on SECN+

Vanderbilt ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

vs. EMU ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

If I had to guess, I’d say #22 Vanderbilt So. LHP JD “Homer” Thompson (2-0; 3.86 ERA; 10.03 K/9) gets the midweek nod again, but I can’t be 100% sure. As for the Emu Eagles, they have only played weekend series thus far, so there is no chance I’ll get that right. Likely a Johnny Wholestaff night for EMU.

The Lineup

See you in the comments.