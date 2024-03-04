Monday Open Thread

College basketball’s Champ Week — really, Champ Fortnight — opens with a whimper, as it does every year.

Look, I do not consider Champ Week to officially begin until somebody is playing basketball at noon on a weekday. Therefore, the ASUN tournament, which starts tonight, is not a real conference tournament. There are some people who are deeply invested in conference regular season champs getting rubber-stamped to an automatic bid via tricks like stepladder brackets and home-court advantage; however, I reject this nonsense and insist on madness.

What’s more, the ASUN gets this doubly wrong by excluding the conference’s bottom two finishers from the league tournament and also having the 9-seed play the 10-seed in the first round. Tonight’s action somehow includes last season’s auto bid winner, Kennesaw State. These games are also played on the home courts of the 1- and 2-seed, which will play the winners tomorrow.

In short: this is kind of dumb, but we’re doing open threads every day during the madness, and since the Division III tournament doesn’t pick up again until Friday this is the best you’re gonna get.

6:00 PM CT: (10) Jacksonville vs. (9) Kennesaw State (ESPN+)

6:00 PM CT: (8) Queens vs. (7) Florida Gulf Coast (ESPN+)

(Queens isn’t even eligible for the NCAA Tournament as it’s still transitioning to Division I. Also, Queens is in Charlotte, not Queens.)

In Games That Will Probably Be More Entertaining To Conventional College Basketball Fans, Duke visits NC State at 6 and Texas is at Baylor at 8, both on ESPN. ESPN2 is showing Weber State at Montana State at 8, so we’ve got a random Big Sky regular season game on ESPN2.