Vanderbilt baseball sent Texas home with the armadillo on Sunday, completing a 3-0 weekend at the Astros Foundation College Classic — after erasing an 11-3 deficit to win 14-11. Troy LaNeve had the big hit with a bases-clearing triple in the seventh to tie the game, then scored on a sac fly one batter later. Vanderbilt has now won five in a row.

Women’s basketball closed out the regular season with a 72-55 win over Georgia on Senior Day for Jordyn Cambridge, who scored her 1000th point as a Commodore and also became the program’s all-time steals leader. Bella LaChance was also honored before the game. Vanderbilt finishes the regular season at 22-8, 9-7 in the SEC, and will be the 6-seed in the SEC Tournament. Not bad for a team picked to finish dead last.

Women’s tennis dropped to 0-2 in the SEC after losing 4-3 at Auburn on Sunday. Men’s golf shot 3-over par at the Cabo Collegiate on Sunday and is in fourth place. Women’s golf opens the Darius Rucker Intercollegiate at Hilton Head Island.

College basketball’s Champ Week technically opens tonight, though I don’t consider Champ Week to truly start until somebody is playing at noon on a weekday.

