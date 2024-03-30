Saturday Game Thread: vs. The Missourah (Spits) Tigers of the Big XII

After Greysen Carter threw an 8 & 13 IP scoreless gem that led to a 3-1 Diamond Dores victory Thursday, Bryce Cunningham continued our SEC-Big XII dominance with a 4-0 win behind 7 innings of shutout, 1 hit, 12 K ball.

Stars of the Game:

#1. Bryce Cunningham (W; 4-1)

7 IP 1 H 0 R 2 BB 12 K on 99 pitches (62 strikes).

All that on one day short rest. Top that.

#2. Davis Diaz

2-3 with a 2R HR

I know. Diaz was really shitty last week. Like Steve Jeltz meets Chuck Knoblauch shitty. Still, with Bryce dealing, this 2 run donger in the bottom of the 2nd pretty much put the game away. He also stopped muffing things with the glove. Keep him in the 8 hole, and see if that lesser-pressure lineup spot helps him all around.

#3. Our Overall Defensive Performance

Glovework by Vasty ‍ pic.twitter.com/sbvZKMkIEO — Vanderbilt Baseball (@VandyBoys) March 29, 2024

This might seem to be a bit of a “Three Stars” copout, but with how horrendous our defense has been over the past week, this weekend’s turnaround has been a welcome sight.

Now let’s unleash the offense behind Carter Holton today, boys, please and thank you. Put all three phases of the game together.

On the Mound

Saturday @ 1:00pm CT on SEC Network

Vanderbilt #20 Jr. LHP Carter “Rev. Holton Heat” Holton (3-0; 3.77 ERA; 14.23 K/9)

vs. Missourah (spits) #43 Jr. LHP Javyn “Javelin Pimento” Pimenthal (1-0; 1.90 ERA; 9.89 K/9).

As I said in the series preview, when I named Pimento the Anchor of Gold Tiger Beat Hottest Pitcher:

I don’t know if Corbs intentionally put Carter Holton on Saturday to face the Track and Field-based Southern Cheese Sandwich, or if it was just due to Holton throwing a lot of pitches Saturday, but I approve. The Arizona transfer is probably the only Missourah (spits) pitcher I’m interested to see in person.

Yeah. This is the rare Game #3 must-watch pitching matchup. Still, advantage Diamond Dores.

The Lineup

See you in the comments.