 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
BREAKING Vanderbilt reportedly hiring James Madison's Mark Byington

Filed under:

Saturday Game Thread: vs. The Missourah (Spits) Tigers of the Big XII

After Bryce Cunningham danced the Teen Witch “Top That” rap song with Greysen Carter, we get the rare chance to give the ball to our Friday Ace to close out the sweep. I like this weekend substantially better than the last.

By Andrew VU '04
/ new
Vanderbilt v South Carolina
“Carson Fulmer Death Stare” activated.
Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images

After Greysen Carter threw an 8 & 13 IP scoreless gem that led to a 3-1 Diamond Dores victory Thursday, Bryce Cunningham continued our SEC-Big XII dominance with a 4-0 win behind 7 innings of shutout, 1 hit, 12 K ball.

Stars of the Game:

#1. Bryce Cunningham (W; 4-1)

7 IP 1 H 0 R 2 BB 12 K on 99 pitches (62 strikes).

All that on one day short rest. Top that.

#2. Davis Diaz

2-3 with a 2R HR

I know. Diaz was really shitty last week. Like Steve Jeltz meets Chuck Knoblauch shitty. Still, with Bryce dealing, this 2 run donger in the bottom of the 2nd pretty much put the game away. He also stopped muffing things with the glove. Keep him in the 8 hole, and see if that lesser-pressure lineup spot helps him all around.

#3. Our Overall Defensive Performance

This might seem to be a bit of a “Three Stars” copout, but with how horrendous our defense has been over the past week, this weekend’s turnaround has been a welcome sight.

Now let’s unleash the offense behind Carter Holton today, boys, please and thank you. Put all three phases of the game together.

On the Mound

Saturday @ 1:00pm CT on SEC Network

Vanderbilt #20 Jr. LHP Carter “Rev. Holton Heat” Holton (3-0; 3.77 ERA; 14.23 K/9)

vs. Missourah (spits) #43 Jr. LHP Javyn “Javelin Pimento” Pimenthal (1-0; 1.90 ERA; 9.89 K/9).

As I said in the series preview, when I named Pimento the Anchor of Gold Tiger Beat Hottest Pitcher:

I don’t know if Corbs intentionally put Carter Holton on Saturday to face the Track and Field-based Southern Cheese Sandwich, or if it was just due to Holton throwing a lot of pitches Saturday, but I approve. The Arizona transfer is probably the only Missourah (spits) pitcher I’m interested to see in person.

Yeah. This is the rare Game #3 must-watch pitching matchup. Still, advantage Diamond Dores.

The Lineup

See you in the comments.

More From Anchor Of Gold

Loading comments...