Saturday Game Thread: vs. The Missourah (Spits) Tigers of the Big XII

After Greysen Carter threw an 8 & 13 IP scoreless gem that led to a 3-1 Diamond Dores victory Thursday, Bryce Cunningham continued our SEC-Big XII dominance with a 4-0 win behind 7 innings of shutout, 1 hit, 12 K ball.
Stars of the Game:
#1. Bryce Cunningham (W; 4-1)
7 IP 1 H 0 R 2 BB 12 K on 99 pitches (62 strikes).
Have. A. Day. BC pic.twitter.com/Jc9pxDBrWg— Vanderbilt Baseball (@VandyBoys) March 30, 2024
All that on one day short rest. Top that.
#2. Davis Diaz
2-3 with a 2R HR
Roundtripper from DD‼️ pic.twitter.com/r9t0lVPLXb— Vanderbilt Baseball (@VandyBoys) March 29, 2024
I know. Diaz was really shitty last week. Like Steve Jeltz meets Chuck Knoblauch shitty. Still, with Bryce dealing, this 2 run donger in the bottom of the 2nd pretty much put the game away. He also stopped muffing things with the glove. Keep him in the 8 hole, and see if that lesser-pressure lineup spot helps him all around.
#3. Our Overall Defensive Performance
Glovework by Vasty pic.twitter.com/sbvZKMkIEO— Vanderbilt Baseball (@VandyBoys) March 29, 2024
N PE pic.twitter.com/sv1wwJtZdW— Vanderbilt Baseball (@VandyBoys) March 30, 2024
This might seem to be a bit of a “Three Stars” copout, but with how horrendous our defense has been over the past week, this weekend’s turnaround has been a welcome sight.
Now let’s unleash the offense behind Carter Holton today, boys, please and thank you. Put all three phases of the game together.
On the Mound
Saturday @ 1:00pm CT on SEC Network
Vanderbilt #20 Jr. LHP Carter “Rev. Holton Heat” Holton (3-0; 3.77 ERA; 14.23 K/9)
vs. Missourah (spits) #43 Jr. LHP Javyn “Javelin Pimento” Pimenthal (1-0; 1.90 ERA; 9.89 K/9).
As I said in the series preview, when I named Pimento the Anchor of Gold Tiger Beat Hottest Pitcher:
I don’t know if Corbs intentionally put Carter Holton on Saturday to face the Track and Field-based Southern Cheese Sandwich, or if it was just due to Holton throwing a lot of pitches Saturday, but I approve. The Arizona transfer is probably the only Missourah (spits) pitcher I’m interested to see in person.
Yeah. This is the rare Game #3 must-watch pitching matchup. Still, advantage Diamond Dores.
The Lineup
Today's #VandyBoys starting lineup. pic.twitter.com/59TdQc3h7Y— Vanderbilt Baseball (@VandyBoys) March 30, 2024
See you in the comments.
