Vanderbilt women’s basketball closes out its regular season today, with Georgia visiting Memorial Gym for Senior Day at 1:00 PM CT on SEC Network+. Seniors Jordyn Cambridge and Bella LaChance are being honored before the game (I guess we’re not for graduate transfer Jordyn Oliver?) Anyway, Vanderbilt is 8-7 in the SEC and 21-8 overall and somehow the experts think this is on the borderline of getting in the NCAA Tournament or not. I hate the NET.

Baseball beat Houston 3-1 on Saturday and finishes out the three-game weekend at Minute Maid Park against Texas, today at 11:05 AM CT. Texas has lost two games in this tournament.

Men’s basketball lost 75-61 to LSU on Saturday and was never really in the game at all. On the other hand, Missouri clinched last place to themselves with a loss to Ole Miss.

Lacrosse beat Kennesaw State 16-15 on Saturday. Today, women’s tennis visits Auburn at noon, and men’s golf opens the Cabo Collegiate at 9:30 AM CT.

Sports on TV

12:00 PM: NBA: 76ers at Mavericks (ABC)

12:00 PM: NHL: Coyotes at Capitals (NHL Network)

12:00 PM: PGA Tour: Cognizant Classic, Final Round (Golf Channel)

2:00 PM: PGA Tour: Cognizant Classic, Final Round (NBC)

2:30 PM: NBA: Warriors at Celtics (ABC)

2:30 PM: NHL: Devils at Kings (TNT)

6:00 PM: NBA: Knicks at Cavaliers (ESPN)

6:00 PM: NHL: Jets at Sabres (NHL Network)

8:30 PM: NBA: Thunder at Suns (ESPN)

Scorebord

SEC Men’s Basketball: South Carolina 82, Florida 76 ... Kentucky 111, Arkansas 102 ... Auburn 78, Mississippi State 63 ... Texas A&M 70, Georgia 56 ... Tennessee 81, Alabama 74 ... Ole Miss 84, Missouri 78.

SEC Baseball: Kentucky 16, Lipscomb 1 ... Mississippi State 7, Mount St. Mary’s 2 (Game 1) ... Auburn 8, UConn 1 (Game 1) ... Ole Miss 12, Iowa 5 ... Miami 10, Florida 6 ... Missouri 28, Northern Kentucky 10 ... Georgia 3, Georgia Tech 1 ... Texas A&M 9, USC 3 ... Arkansas 11, Murray State 1 ... Clemson 5, South Carolina 4 ... Mississippi State 6, Mount St. Mary’s 0 (Game 2) ... Tennessee 12, Bowling Green 1 ... Alabama 7, Arizona 6 ... UConn 8, Auburn 4 (Game 2) ... LSU 5, Louisiana 4.

NBA: Nets 114, Hawks 102 ... Heat 126, Jazz 120 ... Trail Blazers 107, Grizzlies 100 ... Nuggets 124, Lakers 114 ... Rockets 118, Suns 109.

NHL: Jets 5, Hurricanes 3 ... Panthers 4, Red Wings 0 ... Oilers 2, Kraken 1 ... Blues 3, Wild 1 ... Predators 5, Avalanche 1 ... Sabres 7, Golden Knights 2 ... Maple Leafs 4, Rangers 3 ... Lightning 4, Canadiens 3 ... Flyers 4, Senators 2 ... Islanders 5, Bruins 1 ... Blue Jackets 5, Blackhawks 2 ... Stars 3, Sharks 2 ... Flames 4, Penguins 3.