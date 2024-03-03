Sunday Game Thread: vs. The Tejas Long Fedoras

Saturday’s Three Stars:

1. Bryce “Big Richie” Cunningham

Career-high outing for Cunningham ✍️ pic.twitter.com/kHTjbRGJGW — Vanderbilt Baseball (@VandyBoys) March 2, 2024

Many, including yours truly, have been champing at the bit to get someone like The Duke to replace Cunningham on Saturdays. Yesterday against Houston, Big Bryce showed what he’s capable of when filling up the zone. He’ll keep his job. And if that’s the type of pitcher we’re getting on Saturdays, consider us lucky.

Cunningham’s Line for the Day: 5 & 2/3 IP 4 H 1 R 2 BB 8 K on 93 Pitches (62 strikes).

Yeah. I’ll take that.

2. Matthew “Young Hickory” Polk

Polky sends it to the Crawford boxes for his first homer of the season. pic.twitter.com/APepLKpIMf — Vanderbilt Baseball (@VandyBoys) March 2, 2024

...and on defense:

See previous comment...



Polky putting in work on both sides of the ball https://t.co/fdH7MlMCu1 pic.twitter.com/fdGVw1qQtJ — Vanderbilt Baseball (@VandyBoys) March 2, 2024

3. Texas State’s Bubble-Gum Boom-Shaka-Laka win over the very same Tejas Long Fedoras we’ll play today.

I interrupt this Saturday evening to report that Texas State was down 1 with two outs in the 9th, and then Aaron Lugo hit a 2 run donger whilst the batter was blowing a bubble with his gum. I've literally never seen anything like it. https://t.co/XYYcvxqne4 — Andrew VU '04 (@AndrewVU041) March 3, 2024

Yeah, that was fun.

The Tejas Long Fedoras

‘24 Record: 7-3 (0-0 Big XII).

Like yesterday’s Houston Older Women On the Prowl for Younger Men, the Tejas Long Fedoras come into this game on a bit of a losing streak, having lost their last two to LSU (understandable) and Texas State (less understandable). Prior to that, they opened the season taking 2 of 3 from San Diego (which, of course, in German means “a whale’s vagina”). From there, they beat up on the Little Sisters of the Poor in the form of a 20-3 scrote-kicking of Houston Christian (which is apparently a college), a shutout sweep against Cal Poly(amory), and a 15-4 apostolic ass-whoopin’ of St. John’s. Then they played a real team and got hoisted on their own petard. M’Lady.

Player to Watch: #9 RS Sr. 3B Peyton “PeePee” Powell (.452/.511/.905 with 5 2B 1 3B 4 HR and 18 RBI). Peyton’s Place has largely been at the hot corner during his Tejas tenure. He’s been a good one for them, being named 2nd Team All-Big XII last year. This year, he’s started with a hot bat, hitting 2nd in their lineup. During this weekend’s Tournament and Panty Raid, PeePee has hit 4-8 with a 2B, with three of those hits coming against the Bayou Bengals on Friday.

Anchor of Gold Tiger Beat Hottest Pitcher: #41 RS So. RHP Cody “Code-Man” Howard (2-0; 0.00 ERA; 5.00 K/9). Yeah, it’s got to be the guy we’re facing today. Though this will only be his 2nd start of the year, the Code-Man leads Tejas in both wins and ERA (duh). Opponents are hitting .281 against him, so there’s a good chunk of that that has to be chalked up to luck. Still, he’s their hottest as of today. Let’s see how long that lasts.

On the Mound

Sunday @ 11:05am CT on Space City Home Network

*No, I don’t know what that channel is, either, but Parlagi assures me it should stream from the Houston Astros Youtube Channel linked here.

Vanderbilt #95 Jr. LHP Devin “The Future” Futrell (1-0; 1.64 ERA; 6.55 K/9)

vs. Tejas #41 RS So. RHP Cody “Code-Man” Howard (2-0; 0.00 ERA; 5.00 K/9)

An 0.00 ERA stands out with anyone who’s thrown more than one inning. However, I do not suspect it will still be spotless after today’s brunch contest with the Diamond Dores. Not only because we have less trouble with RHP than LHP, but also because the Code-Man gave up 7 hits in 5 IP in his last start against Cal Poly. To give up 7 H and 0 R is beyond anomalous. On the other hand, Futrell has been the Dores’ best starter thus far. Though he’s not missing bats at the rate of, well, literally every other Vanderbilt pitcher, he’s also inducing weak contact and easy ground outs on purpose. You can miss a bat, or miss the sweet spot of a bat... same result. Plus, Futrell has been a weekend starter since he stepped on campus. The Code-Man only got 9 IP last year. Advantage Diamond Dores.

The Lineup

Same lineup as yesterday. I completely get keeping Young Hickory and Silent Cal in after their work this weekend, but it befuddles me that Austin is still at 1st base defensively.

See you in the comments.