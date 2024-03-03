WBB Game 30: Georgia Bulldogs at Vanderbilt Commodores

We won! We have avenged our worst loss of the season, secured the sixth seed, and moved back onto the fun side of the tournament bubble. I think we should be above Auburn and Mississippi State, the two teams directly ahead of us on this projection, but our NET is worse and that’s what matters here despite the fact that we beat both of these teams. I personally think that, if you beat a team, you should win out on the margins. This is the marginniest of margins, but you know what, I guess somebody is always going to be annoyed, no matter how they do things, so I won’t get into it any further right now. There’s still basketball left to be played, after all.

For us, that means welcoming in Georgia, a team we already beat earlier this season, for senior night. We’ll be celebrating Jordyn Cambridge and Bella LaChance, the last two holdovers from the Stephanie White Era, which ended in 2021 along with Jordyn Cambridge’s junior year. So yeah, Jordyn isn’t really a senior (she was a first year with me waaaaayyyyy back in 2018), but this is her last year FOR SURE, and I assume we’ll be honoring her. As for what comes next, I have heard she may stick around on staff. She is originally from Nashville and has been a real franchise player for us, so it’s easy to see her transitioning into in an official capacity. As for Bella, she does have her COVID year she could use while she finishes a grad degree. I don’t know if she’ll use it or if she’s ready to move on. Regardless of their future plans, they have both been amazing for the program, and I am so excited they are getting to end their careers with a season like this. Hopefully we can finish the season out with a win and keep it going as far as possible through March and beyond.