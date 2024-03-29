James Madison transfer Jaylen Carey commits to Vanderbilt

The first domino in Mark Byington’s overhaul of Vanderbilt’s roster for 2024-25 has fallen.

Jaylen Carey is, obviously, a guy who Byington is familiar with; Carey played his freshman season at James Madison, where he averaged 7.0 ppg and 4.3 rpg in 14.9 minutes per game while shooting 66.9 percent from the floor. Listed at 6’8” and 245 pounds, he should have the size to play the four in the SEC.

We’ll have to see how Vanderbilt’s entire roster shakes out, but right now, I’d probably ticket Carey for a spot in the frontcourt rotation — probably not as a starter but he should provide value off the bench. This is a good pickup for Vanderbilt.