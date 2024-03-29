Friday Game Thread: vs. The Missourah (Spits) Tigers of the Big XII

Thursday was a much needed get-right game. Though the bats struggled early, Greysen Carter made MLB scouts’ eyes bug out through 113 of the best pitches he’s thrown in his life, and our 3 runs turned out to be more than enough. Today, we turn to another Big Righty, Bryce Cunningham. Follow Greysen’s lead, Bryce, please and thank you.

Oh, and as for the stars of the game?

#1. Greysen Carter

8 & 1⁄ 3 IP 3 H 1 R (0 ER) 1 BB 11 K on 113 pitches (71 strikes)

With the rainout last Friday pushing both our #1 and #2 starters out of even dreaming about starting Game One against Missourah (spits) on Thursday, we were always going to need a non-weekend starter to step up last night. On top of that, with JD Thompson dealing with an injury (should return this season) and Ethan McElvain getting the start on Tuesday, it was going to be Greysen Carter or no one. Seriously. Well, the big Coloradan went out there last night and dealt like he was Stephen Strasburg in his last year at SDSU. Dude was hitting 100mph (as is his wont), but more than that, he had his curve and change working, and was hitting all of his spots. If this is the Greysen Carter we’ll get for the rest of the year, he should be the Friday starter moving forward. He was seriously that good last night. Always great to have the game of your life when the team was reeling.

#2. RJ Austin

2-4 with 1 R, 1 RBI, and 1 SB

As I said before, there was not exactly a lot of offense in this one. Austin was a potential spark-plug all night, though he was stranded on second after that amazing high baseball IQ steal.

#3. Matt Ossenfort

1-3 with a 2B, R, and BB

Pillowfort got the start at the cold corner and looked like a natural out there—both at the bag and the plate. In fact, I can’t help but look at his game and see Conrad Gregor 2.0. I’d like to see him stay in the lineup.

On the Mound

Friday @ 6:00pm CT on SECN+

Vanderbilt #97 Jr. RHP Bryce “Big Richie” Cunningham (3-1; 3.52 ERA; 13.21 K/9)

vs. Missourah (spits) #48 So. RHP Logan “The Dunceford” Lunceford (1-1; 8.03 ERA; 6.57 K/9)

The Lineup

1 cf 42 RJ Austin R .362

2 dh 28 Camden Kozeal L .316

3 c 45 Alan Espinal R .340

4 1b 25 Matt Ossenfort L .286

5 2b 3 Jayden Davis R .305

6 lf 19 Troy LaNeve L .310

7 rf 1 Matthew Polk R .338

8 3b 11 Davis Diaz R .253

9 ss 13 Jonathan Vastine L .315

