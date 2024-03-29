Vanderbilt Basketball Player Report Card: Lee Dort

Optional Musical Accompaniment

Lee Dort showed me enough as a freshman that I was expecting him to be, if not an important player for Vanderbilt, at least a guy who would play a key role on the 2023-24 team.

Then he missed the first four games of the season with an injury. He played against NC State on November 23, missed the second game in Las Vegas, then got arrested for aggravated assault by strangulation after the team got back to campus and was suspended for the remainder of the season. And then he hit the transfer portal after the season.

For the season, he played seven minutes and scored one point, grabbed two rebounds, committed a foul, a turnover, and missed three free throws. (“Hope tosses” were perhaps an overstatement here.) Usually when a guy is playing seven minutes all season, it’s a walk-on and I just don’t bother writing a report card after the season; in this case, though, this was a player who was supposed to play a role for Vanderbilt’s basketball team and didn’t because of his own dumbassery. Dort’s absence was pretty far down the list of things that went wrong for Vanderbilt in 2023-24 — it was suboptimal that Carter Lang had to play more minutes than he would have otherwise but it’s not like Dort was good, just better than Carter Lang — but it still deserves a...

Grade: F