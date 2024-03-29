Good morning.

Vanderbilt officially introduced Mark Byington at a press conference last night, and I’d say things are going well.

I’d say the student section at Memorial will be full come November. pic.twitter.com/vvnhAiIbrc — Billy Derrick (@billyderrick10) March 29, 2024

This is the kind of stuff that James Franklin did when he became Vanderbilt’s football coach. Look, to some degree, just putting a winning team on the floor will do a lot to get the fans back, but this is the kind of stuff that will build excitement for the program in his first season — which could be bad, depending on how much the roster is overhauled in the offseason.

Byington says “I’m not good enough to coach bad players.” Says recruiting and getting talented players will be a top priority with players who have the athleticism to play in the SEC — Aria Gerson (@aria_gerson) March 28, 2024

Mark Byington says he wouldn’t be surprised if some of his JMU players come to Vanderbilt — Aria Gerson (@aria_gerson) March 28, 2024

Anyway, work’s being put in that hasn’t been for the last five years, and I’m looking forward to next season in a way that I think I wouldn’t have a couple weeks ago.

(Also, does anybody actually want to read player report cards? If only because I’m going to put random Taylor Swift songs on them?)

Baseball beat Missourah 3-1 last night, so they definitely won’t be getting swept this week. Game 2 is tonight at 6:00 PM CT on the SEC Network+.

Women’s tennis hosts Arkansas today at 3:00 PM CT, while the men’s team visits Texas A&M at 1 PM CT.

Another spring practice report.

Finally, Bella LaChance is in the transfer portal for her fifth year:

