The Missourah (Spits) Tigers of the Big XII

‘24 Record: 10-15 (1-5 SEC).

While we’ll all be deep in the cold, cold ground before we recognize Missourah (spits), we should all recognize a get-right/prove-it series when we see one. In 2024, Missourah (spits) has been a dumpster fire. Think our last weekend in South Cackalacky, but all year.

They opened the year with a loss to Cal Poly St. Louis Abysmal, and though they would go on to win the remainder of the series, it was an omen. They then split 4 games against the likes of Cal St. Bakersfield, San Diego State, and UC San Diego. Not exactly a tournament of champions, nor one befitting the man it was named after—the man, the myth, the chubby Platonic Ideal Contact Hitter, Tony Gwynn. They lost back to back series to Northern Kentucky and Purdue Fort Wayne, for the love of Sweet Fancy Moses! Though they have salvages one SEC win—this past Sunday against Kentucky—they then turned around and lost to Illinois 11-3 on Tuesday.

This is not a good baseball team, we’re playing. And with our injuries, defensive dumb-fuckery, and overall weirdness of late, we really really need to go to pound town against a terrible team in our first SEC-Big XII Matchup series of the year.

If we lose this series, the world does not contain enough pillows for us to scream-explode into a fine mist.

Do. Not. Lose. This. Series. Please. And. Thank. You.

Player to Watch: #18 So. 1B Jackson “Mr. Lovich Lovich 2.0” Lovich (.322/.425/.644 with 4 2B 3 3B 6 HR, 20 RBI and 3-3 steals). You may remember that his brothe, Ross “Mr. Lovich Lovich” Lovich played for Missourah (spits) from 2021-2023. Jackson had a relatively rough go of things as a freshman, hitting .217/.321/.370, but is the one Missourah (spits) Tiger every unethical college baseball coach is trying to pry loose via NIL deals for next year. He also may well be hurt, as he didn’t play Sunday vs. Kentucky or Tuesday vs. The Illini. Something to keep an eye on. Luckily, he’s their lead-off hitter, so we’ll know right away whether he’s playing or not.

Anchor of Gold Tiger Beat Hottest Pitcher: #43 Jr. LHP Javyn “Javelin Pimento” Pimenthal (1-0; 1.90 ERA; 9.89 K/9). I don’t know if Corbs intentionally put Carter Holton on Saturday to face the Track and Field-based Southern Cheese Sandwich, or if it was just due to Holton throwing a lot of pitches Saturday, but I approve. The Arizona transfer is probably the only Missourah (spits) pitcher I’m interested to see in person.

On the Mound

Friday @ 6:00pm CT on SECN+

Vanderbilt #98 Jr. RHP Greysen “Radar Love” Carter (2-0; 6.23 ERA; 9.00 K/9)

vs. Missourah (spits) #30 5th yr. Sr. RHP Carter “Rustad Root” Rustad (3-3; 5.40 ERA; 5.40 K/9)

The Lineup

Lineup Thoughts:

Well, we’ve made some lineup changes. On the whole, I prefer this lineup’s L-R balance, and I love Cam Kozeal in the 2 hole. Diaz at 8 makes much more sense than him at 2, but he’s going to have to revert back to the excellent hot cornerman, or he’ll be booted from the lineup all together. Would love to find a way to get The Humphrey Dance in here, as well, but it’s moving in the right direction.

See you in the comments.