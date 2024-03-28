Vanderbilt Baseball Mail Bag #6: Answers to Your Questions

Question from Shoogymgshoogs:

How do we fix the defense? It was an error-fest in Columbia and even when it wasn’t an error, they were sloppy and not making plays they should.

I have to suspect Davis Diaz, Cal Hewett, and Troy LaNeve were not brushing their teeth correctly, or, at the very least, either not oiling their mitts, or applying too much Neat’s Foot Oil to said gloves down in South Cackalacky.

The defense against the Penises was the nadir of our defensive woes this year, but we’ve honestly been a lot shittier on defense than I would have expected. On paper, our left side of the defense should be All-NCAA, or at least All-SEC caliber. They have not been. The RJ Austin experiment at first base has predictably wavered between “wow, what range that first baseman has,” to “why the hell are you not throwing it to the pitcher covering first, you Vondruke?!?!?!” Then, we always knew leaving in LaNeve in LF would sacrifice something on the defensive end—and that Jack Bulger would be bad out there—but Cal Hewett, The Humphrey Dance, and/or Austin should have been able to at least give us 2⁄ 3 of what EBJ gave us out in CF.

So yeah, all I would do as a coach is yell a lot, and do defensive drills until they puked up whatever hoodoo curse has been placed on their gloves. They really should be a lot better than this (with the exception of RJ Austin at 1st, who is learning on the jerb). A lot better.

Another Question from Shoogymgshoogs:

What is wrong with Sawyer Hawks?

Nothing, according to the advanced stats on “stuff.” According to my eye test, those advanced stats thingies are maybe not the be-all-end-all.

Now, the oddest thing to be has been his usage. He was legitimately bad in his first two appearances. In his first, on 2/16 against Florida Atlantic, he walked a guy and then gave up a HR. He did finish the inning, at least, but this was not what we expected from the guy we all thought would be our closer. Then, on 2/20 against Dayton, he got shelled for 4 ER, as he walked 3 and gave up 1 hit before being pulled without having recorded an out. All would score. Jebus.

On 2/28 against Evansville, he looked cromulent, surrendering 1 ER in 2 IP, yielding just 1 H and 1 BB. That’s not great, but we’ll take it—especially in this bullpen. This seemed to get his confidence up a bit, as he would throw 2 shutout IP against Tejas on 3/3 in that massive comeback 14-11 win. Then on 3/12, against Indiana, he would yield 2 H and 1 BB, but got out of the jam for another shutout inning. He would be given the win in both games.

...then crickets. He has not thrown so much as one pitch for the Diamond Dores in over two weeks. I haven’t heard anything about him being hurt, and—speaking of being hurt—with The Duke out for the year (and probably next year) with TJ surgery looming, and JD Thompson having to miss a bit with a much more minor injury... and this bullpen being both shallow and not very good... it’s amazing that Enter the Warrior, the Real Hanks Sawyer has not gotten the call at all.

So yeah, I honestly don’t know. He seems to have SEC level stuff, but it’s not clicked for him this year. Maybe he’s lost Scott Brown’s trust? Other than The Ginth, Brownie only trusts freshmen relievers this year. I don’t exactly blame him, but it’s not a recipe for success, either. In conclusion, bah. Addendum: Blargedy.

Question from Parlagi:

Andrew won’t post this before Tuesday, but that’s OK. Valparaiso should give a chance to mess with the lineup. What would your batting and fielding lineups on Tuesday have looked like?

*Note: I told Parlagi I would answer this before Tuesday’s game, even though I would not publish before that point, so, keep that in mind.

With all the injuries we’ve had, it’s honestly tough to make all that many tweaks to this lineup. That said, Davis Diaz needed to sit and think about what he’s done for at least one game. I would have put RJ Austin at 3rd and Matt Ossenfort at 1st. Barring that, I’d like to see what Ray Velasquez could do at 3rd for a day or two. He hasn’t found much PT thus far (just one hit and two appearances on the year), but played a good deal in the Black and Gold games.

I also would have found a way to get both Cam Kozeal and Jacob Humphrey into the lineup—the former every day, and the latter most days. Seeing as Cam has yet to play defense, I can’t assume what he’s capable of, and would keep him at DH. With Humphrey, I would give him equal playing time with Cal, Troy, and Polk in a “ride the hot hand” manner. On Tuesday, I would have kept Polk in, and then flipped a coin on Cal and Troy. I probably would have benched Troy, so that OF was a gap 2B killer.

Finally, though I expect Holcomb to be a stud, he’s off right now, and completely in his head. He’s not yet ready for prime time, but should still be used as a power bat off the bench.

Question(s) from Jessecuster44 & Cole Sullivan:

Sweep last week. Swept this week. Are we cromulent? What’s our NET Ranking? Will the Coral V get more prominent?

&

Are we bad?

Where I live, it has alternated between 30 degrees and 80 degrees, often from day to day, and sometimes within the same day... for the past few months. It’s the lack of consistency that drives me nuts. Such are the 2024 Diamond Dores.

Question from VU1970:

Nomentum, eh? Can you remember the last year when we didn’t get swept by at least one SEC team?

As AoG commenters Shoogymgshoogs and Parlagi said in response: “2019 we beat every team in the SEC“ and “The bike horn answer would be 2020, when they went undefeated against the SEC.“ Both are obviously correct.

Beyond that, I just want to continue to remind people of the 2013 team—who likely claim the title of “Best Diamond Dore Team Not to Win a Title—who went an incomprehensible 27-3 in SEC play. I honestly don’t think that will ever happen again, and not because we’re adding Tejas and the OK Boomers next year.

Another Question from VU1970:

Tony Kemp was signed by the Orioles today. Smart move for the O’s, right?

I actually think this can be a really smart move for the Orioles, and an even smarter one for Kemp. From the O’s perspective, they get a veteran leader to guide their young stars—an extra coach on the field, bench, and practice, if you will. In addition, Kemp is still a Swiss Army Knife defensively, as he can play every position but pitcher, catcher, and 1st base. Further, he could be an excellent PR and defensive substitution late in close games.

From Kemp’s perspective, he gets to play another year in the bigs—hooray—on an actual World Series contender. Seriously, though they’re young as hell, the addition of Corbin Burnes, and the still #1 farm system’s worth of trade bait, puts the O’s in position to not only win the AL East again, but actually make some waves in the playoffs. They could be a more talented version of last year’s Tejas Rangers, and be able to make rotation and bullpen solidifying moves at the trade deadline quite easily.

Finally, Kemp really should lean into the player/coach angle, as he’s got a great baseball mind, never gets pessimistic, and could be a future coach for the Diamond Dores. Please. And thank you.

Question from WestEndMayhem:

How about a shout out to the troops?? On both sides, I just hope everyone is having fun.

I’m not sure what’s going on here. But okay...

There. I have shouted out to the troops.