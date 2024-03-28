Good morning.

Vanderbilt will introduce Mark Byington as the basketball program’s head coach at a press conference today at 4 PM in Memorial Gym. Admission’s free and it’s going to be streamed on YouTube and the SEC Network+.

Baseball opens a three-game series against Missouri tonight at the Hawk. Vanderbilt got swept in a three-game series at South Carolina last weekend, which is hardly ideal, but Missouri is usually a good team to snap a skid against. Game time tonight is 6:00 PM CT on the SEC Network+.

Vanderbilt bowling made its 18th consecutive NCAA Championship and will compete in the Rochester Regional, where Arkansas State is the top seed. New hated rival Jacksonville State is the #1 overall seed after stealing former hated rival McKendree’s entire program. (McKendree missed the tournament entirely? Hail Pinman. Who knew you could come to Anchor of Gold to get updates on McKendree bowling.)

Alabama vs. North Carolina (8:39 PM CT, CBS): North Carolina -4.5, Over 173.5

3:00 PM: PGA Tour: Houston Open, First Round (Golf Channel)

7:00 PM: NBA: Bucks at Pelicans (NBA TV)

