Bowling Selection Show

Vandy Bowling lost the C-USA Championship, so we are waiting on an at-large bid. The selection show is at 3PM on the NCAA website. More information can be found here but basically:

• 18-team field split into 4 regionals

• 10 automatic qualifiers through conference tournaments

• 8 at-large bids

• Double Elimination (except for single elimination matches to get down to 4 teams in regionals starting with 5 teams)

We are 6th in RPI, the big ranking alongside the Coaches Poll, where we are ranked 4th. Jacksonville State is the only team ahead of us that has earned an automatic bid, so I would still expect us to get in. If we're picked, we'll head to one of the regionals being held April 4-6 in Arlington, Lansing, Pittsburgh, and Rochester. If we make it to the championship, we'll head to Allen Park, Michigan where championship weekend runs April 12-13. Probably not our year to win it all, but we do have an “Elite Eight” streak going back to 2006 on the line. NCAA Bowling has only gotten and is continuing to get more difficult as time goes by. Hopefully we can keep that streak going even if we fall short of a title this year.