Tuesday Game Thread: vs. The Valparaiso Clappin’ Bryce Drews

The Valparaiso Clappin’ Bryce Drews

‘24 Record: 8-14 (0-3 MVC). Yeah, this should be a much needed get-right game. If not, I don’t even want to think about it.

The Clappin’ Bryce Drews have played two real teams—The Ramajama Gumps and The Campbell Humpin’ To Please—and lost all six of those games. Their most notable win is a Tuesday match against Ball State, I guess, unless you think taking two from The Elon University Husky Musks is impressive. Of course, we can’t exactly talk after last weekend (screams into last remaining screaming pillow).

Player to Watch: #27 Grad. OF/1B Kyle “The Hack” Schmack (.302/.417/.640 with 5 2B 0 3B 8 HR, 18 RBI, and 6-6 steals). Kyle Schmile is their best hitter, and their only player batting north of .300. But, you know, Darius Garland got injured a few games in, or something.

Anchor of Gold Tiger Beat Hottest Pitcher: #39 Jr. RHP Jake “The Big Jakubowski” Jakubowski (1-1; 3.97 ERA; 1 SV; 6.35 K/9). Yeah, no one really stands out amongst the Clappin’ Drew’s starting staff, so I picked a possibly cromulent bullpen piece. I’m sure The Jakubowski abides.

On the Mound (Maybe?)

Tuesday @ 6:00pm CT on SECN+

#22 Vanderbilt So. LHP JD “Homer” Thompson* (3-0; 2.55 ERA; 11.21 K/9)

#89 Vanderbilt Fr. LHP Ethan “Return of the Mac” McElvain (0-1; 4.15 ERA; 11.08 K/9)

vs. #21 Valparaiso Sr. RHP Kaleb “The Town” Krier (0-0; 6.57 ERA; 4.38 K/9)

*With next week’s series against Missourah (spits) starting on Thursday, we may well hold off on Thompson tonight, start him Thursday, and then keep Holton and Cunningham in their regular Friday and Saturday roles. Futrell deserves to sit and think about what he’s done (as do the gloves of David Diaz, Cal Hewett, Troy LaNeve, and I’m sure I’m missing a few others). So yeah, I’ll update this when I know.

In the event that Thompson is moved to Thursday, anyone from Greysen Carter to Ethan McElvain to David Horn could be given the start tonight—or, of course, it could just be a Johnny Wholestaff game.

The Lineup

Lineup thoughts: Now that’s interesting. As I surmised, Ethan “Return of the Mac” McElvain will get the ball, which likely means Homer Thompson will take Missourah (spits) to Screamville this Thursday.

Equally interesting is RJ Austin’s return to CF, Matt Ossenfort getting the nod at 1B, and Logan Poteet strapping on the tools of ignorance—finally giving Espy’s knees a day of rest. Will these be changes just for today or moving forward? We shall see.

See you in the comments.