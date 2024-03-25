Analyzing Vanderbilt’s hire of Mark Byington

Vanderbilt’s hire of Mark Byington, formerly the head coach at James Madison, is just fine.

That’s about as good an endorsement I’ll make of a hire that isn’t a sitting, successful power conference head coach. If Vanderbilt had managed to pull a rabbit out of its hat and do that, I’d say that. Hiring a mid-major head coach is never without risks, because it could always not work out: read what I wrote about Bryce Drew back in April 2016 if you want to see how even the best hires from this level might not work.

Drew was about as successful as it got at the mid-major level, and he failed at Vanderbilt. He’s right back to winning at Grand Canyon; in fact, he’s winning games at an even higher clip at Grand Canyon than he did at Valpo when we hired him. And he went 40-59 in three years at Vanderbilt.

On the other hand, Kevin Stallings won 66.1 percent of his games in six seasons at Illinois State; at Vanderbilt, he won 60.1 percent and made the NCAA Tournament seven times in seventeen years — not great, but you’d take that right now, wouldn’t you? Eddie Fogler coached at Wichita State for three seasons and won 65.6 percent of his games; at Vanderbilt, he won 62.8 percent in four seasons with two NCAA appearances and an SEC title.

So where does Byington stack up? He was the head coach at Georgia Southern for seven seasons and won 57.5 percent of his games. That might not sound great, but his predecessor won just 33.9 percent of his games over four years. At James Madison, he won 69.5 percent of his games over four years after his predecessor won 33.6 percent over four years. And in his final season, he went 32-4 and made the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

That’s fine. I’ve seen at least a few takes coming from Vanderbilt fans who don’t like this hire, and I’m not trying to be mean-spirited, but most of this comes down to a matter of personal preference. If you were picking between Byington and Pat Kelsey, well, sure, Kelsey has a slightly better resume (career .681 winning percentage in 12 seasons versus Byington’s .616 over 11 seasons, with five* NCAA Tournament appearances to Byington’s one), but Byington was coaching at harder jobs (Georgia Southern hasn’t made the tournament since 1992 and JMU had made one since 1994 prior to this season.)

There also, at least from the little that’s come out, didn’t appear to be anything glaringly wrong with the search process: Vanderbilt made a serious run at Florida Atlantic’s Dusty May as a “home run” hire, then briefly flirted with Utah State’s Danny Sprinkle when he might have been getting cold feet about the Washington job, and then went to their third choice who was a guy who just went 32-4 at James Madison. You’d love it if you landed May, but this is exactly how the process should work. And it was wrapped up the day after Byington’s team finished its season.

The short version is that Vanderbilt gave itself a chance with its coaching hire, and that’s probably more than you could say about the last one, which had glaring red flags both in the search process and the actual hire itself. And you can’t ask for much more than that.