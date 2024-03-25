Reports: Vanderbilt hiring James Madison’s Mark Byington

Per reports from the people who have handshake deals with schools and agents to be the first people to tweet these things, Vanderbilt is hiring James Madison head coach Mark Byington to be its new basketball coach.

Source: Vanderbilt is closing in on hiring James Madison's Mark Byington as its next head basketball coach. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 25, 2024

James Madison went 32-4 this year, made the second round of the NCAA Tournament, and Byington had an 82-36 record in four years there. Prior to that, he had a 131-97 record in seven seasons as Georgia Southern’s head coach, which sounds fine.

On the other hand, he’s not Bucky McMillan so some portion of the fan base is mad about it. Byington came out of left field in that even the insiders who know these things weren’t talking about him much prior to this morning, but this is far less out of left field than hiring a G-League coach and I do not see why we should be upset about a guy who had a Sun Belt team in the Top 25 this season.

I’ll have more thoughts on the hire later, but in general I think this is fine.