Sunday Game Thread: vs. The South Cackalacky Game Penises

Not going to list the three stars from yesterday’s doubleheader as they would all be Game Penises, and I hate Game Penises with a passion only eclipsed by my hatred for many other SEC fanbases.

Today, let’s flush all that (especially the horrible defense), and start anew.

On the Mound

Sunday 12:30pm CT on SECN+

Vanderbilt #95 Jr. LHP Devin “The Future” Futrell (2-0; 4.67 ERA; 6.67 K/9)

vs. Game Penises #33 Fr. RHP Tyler “Elliot S.” Pitzer (3-0; 0.73 ERA; 14.59 K/9)

This is Spitzer’s first career start, though he has racked up 3 wins out of the pen. Here’s hoping he has a reliever’s arsenal of, at most, two pitches.

The Lineup

1 1b 42 RJ Austin R .366

2 3b 11 Davis Diaz R .259

3 c 45 Alan Espinal R .365

4 dh 28 Camden Kozeal L .333

5 2b 3 Jayden Davis R .333

6 lf 19 Troy LaNeve L .311

7 rf 1 Matthew Polk R .333

8 cf 10 Jacob Humphrey R .308

9 ss 13 Jonathan Vastine L .313

Well, at least The Humphrey Dance is back in the lineup. See you in the comments.