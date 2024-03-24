Sunday Game Thread: vs. The South Cackalacky Game Penises

Not going to list the three stars from yesterday’s doubleheader as they would all be Game Penises, and I hate Game Penises with a passion only eclipsed by my hatred for many other SEC fanbases.
Today, let’s flush all that (especially the horrible defense), and start anew.
On the Mound
Sunday 12:30pm CT on SECN+
Vanderbilt #95 Jr. LHP Devin “The Future” Futrell (2-0; 4.67 ERA; 6.67 K/9)
vs. Game Penises #33 Fr. RHP Tyler “Elliot S.” Pitzer (3-0; 0.73 ERA; 14.59 K/9)
This is Spitzer’s first career start, though he has racked up 3 wins out of the pen. Here’s hoping he has a reliever’s arsenal of, at most, two pitches.
The Lineup
1 1b 42 RJ Austin R .366
2 3b 11 Davis Diaz R .259
3 c 45 Alan Espinal R .365
4 dh 28 Camden Kozeal L .333
5 2b 3 Jayden Davis R .333
6 lf 19 Troy LaNeve L .311
7 rf 1 Matthew Polk R .333
8 cf 10 Jacob Humphrey R .308
9 ss 13 Jonathan Vastine L .313
Well, at least The Humphrey Dance is back in the lineup. See you in the comments.
