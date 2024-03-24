 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
BREAKING Jerry Stackhouse out as Vanderbilt's head coach, per reports

Filed under:

Sunday Game Thread: vs. The South Cackalacky Game Penises

This trip to South Cackalacky, like all times I’ve visited Columbia, SC, has been terrible. Futrell, it’s on you to salvage one win in this hell-series.

By Andrew VU '04
/ new
FAU v Vanderbilt Photo by Vanderbilt Athletics/University Images via Getty Images

Not going to list the three stars from yesterday’s doubleheader as they would all be Game Penises, and I hate Game Penises with a passion only eclipsed by my hatred for many other SEC fanbases.

Today, let’s flush all that (especially the horrible defense), and start anew.

On the Mound

Sunday 12:30pm CT on SECN+

Vanderbilt #95 Jr. LHP Devin “The Future” Futrell (2-0; 4.67 ERA; 6.67 K/9)

vs. Game Penises #33 Fr. RHP Tyler “Elliot S.” Pitzer (3-0; 0.73 ERA; 14.59 K/9)

This is Spitzer’s first career start, though he has racked up 3 wins out of the pen. Here’s hoping he has a reliever’s arsenal of, at most, two pitches.

The Lineup

1 1b 42 RJ Austin R .366

2 3b 11 Davis Diaz R .259

3 c 45 Alan Espinal R .365

4 dh 28 Camden Kozeal L .333

5 2b 3 Jayden Davis R .333

6 lf 19 Troy LaNeve L .311

7 rf 1 Matthew Polk R .333

8 cf 10 Jacob Humphrey R .308

9 ss 13 Jonathan Vastine L .313

Well, at least The Humphrey Dance is back in the lineup. See you in the comments.

More From Anchor Of Gold

Loading comments...