Sunday College Basketball Schedule and Open Thread

All right, time for the last day of the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament (or the first day of the second round of the women’s tournament.) Here’s the schedule.
Men’s Tournament
- 11:10 AM: (10) Colorado vs. (2) Marquette (CBS)
- 1:40 PM: (8) Utah State vs. (1) Purdue (CBS)
- 4:15 PM: (12) James Madison vs. (4) Duke (CBS)
- 5:10 PM: (6) Clemson vs. (3) Baylor (TNT)
- 6:10 PM: (12) Grand Canyon vs. (4) Alabama (TBS)
- 6:45 PM: (9) Northwestern vs. (1) UConn (truTV)
- 7:40 PM: (9) Texas A&M vs. (1) Houston (TNT)
- 8:40 PM: (13) Yale vs. (5) San Diego State (TBS)
Women’s Tournament
- 11:00 AM: (7) Duke at (2) Ohio State (ESPN)
- 12:00 PM: (8) North Carolina at (1) South Carolina (ABC)
- 1:00 PM: (5) Colorado at (4) Kansas State (ESPN)
- 2:00 PM: (11) Middle Tennessee at (3) LSU (ABC)
- 3:00 PM: (6) Nebraska at (3) Oregon State (ESPN)
- 5:00 PM: (8) Alabama at (1) Texas (ESPN)
- 7:00 PM: (5) Baylor at (4) Virginia Tech (ESPN)
- 9:00 PM: (7) Iowa State at (2) Stanford (ESPN)
NIT
- 1:00 PM: Minnesota at Indiana State (ESPN2)
- 3:00 PM: Georgia at Wake Forest (ESPN2/ESPN+)
- 6:30 PM: VCU at South Florida (ESPNU/ESPN+)
- 8:00 PM: Iowa at Utah (ESPN2/ESPN+)
- 8:30 PM: Boston College at UNLV (ESPNU/ESPN+)
Loading comments...