Good morning.

Optional Musical Accompaniment

Not a great day for Vanderbilt baseball: after the Friday night game at South Carolina got rained out, the Game Penises took both ends of a Saturday doubleheader and now the Commodores have two SEC losses. Game 3 is today at 12:30 PM CT on SEC Network+.

Vanderbilt bowling also is out of the Conference USA Championship after losing an elimination match to Louisiana Tech on Saturday. The Commodores will now await Wednesday’s NCAA selection. (Have they ever missed the NCAA Tournament? I actually don’t know.)

Women’s golf heads into the final round of the Clemson Invitational holding a five-stroke lead over the field. They’ll tee off the final round at 8:30 AM CT.

Women’s tennis is at LSU at 11:00 AM CT. Men’s tennis, coming off a win over a top 25 Auburn team, hosts Tennessee at 1:00 PM CT.

Also... apparently we were after the Florida Atlantic coach?

Dusty May was the top name on the board at multiple openings. He had his pick of Michigan, Louisville and Vanderbilt — which was in deeper than most people think. But he’s off to replace Juwan Howard in Ann Arbor. Big win for Warde Manuel. And now where does Louisville turn? — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) March 24, 2024

Sports on TV (non-college basketball edition)

All times Central.

12:00 PM: PGA Tour: Valspar Championship, Final Round (Golf Channel)

1:00 PM: NHL: Penguins at Avalanche (TNT)

2:00 PM: PGA Tour: Valspar Championship, Final Round (NBC)

6:00 PM: NBA: Thunder at Bucks (NBA TV)

9:00 PM: NBA: Pacers at Lakers (NBA TV)

Scoreboard

NCAA Men’s Basketball: Arizona 78, Dayton 68 ... Gonzaga 89, Kansas 68 ... North Carolina 85, Michigan State 69 ... Iowa State 67, Washington State 56 ... NC State 79, Oakland 73 ... Tennessee 62, Texas 58 ... Illinois 89, Duquesne 63 ... Creighton 86, Oregon 73.

NCAA Women’s Basketball: Iowa 91, Holy Cross 65 ... USC 87, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 55 ... Notre Dame 81, Kent State 67 ... UCLA 84, California Baptist 55 ... UConn 86, Jackson State 64 ... NC State 64, Chattanooga 45 ... Indiana 89, Fairfield 56 ... Gonzaga 75, UC Irvine 56 ... Oklahoma 73, Florida Gulf Coast 70 ... Utah 68, South Dakota State 54 ... Tennessee 92, Green Bay 63 ... Syracuse 74, Arizona 69 ... Ole Miss 67, Marquette 55 ... Creighton 87, UNLV 73 ... Kansas 81, Michigan 72 ... West Virginia 63, Princeton 53.

NBA: Knicks 105, Nets 93 ... Kings 109, Magic 107 ... Hawks 132, Hornets 91 ... Wizards 112, Raptors 109 ... Celtics 124, Bulls 113 ... Rockets 147, Jazz 119 ... Suns 131, Spurs 106 ... Nuggets 114, Trail Blazers 111.

NHL: Islanders 6, Jets 3 ... Flyers 3, Bruins 2 ... Blues 5, Wild 4 ... Predators 1, Red Wings 0 ... Maple Leafs 6, Oilers 3 ... Senators 5, Devils 2 ... Rangers 4, Panthers 3 ... Canucks 4, Flames 2 ... Golden Knights 4, Blue Jackets 2 ... Kings 4, Lightning 3 ... Blackhawks 5, Sharks 4.