Game #2 vs. The South Cackalacky Game Penises

Putting up a new game thread to cleanse the old one of its bad juju in the 8-4 loss to the Game Penises. The pitching was good, but the defense was horrid. Davis Diaz should not be playing Game #2. Might also put in The Humphrey Dance for Hewett in CF. We’ll see if Corbs agrees.

On the Mound (I’m guessing)

Saturday Game #2 @ ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ CT on SECN+

Vanderbilt #97 Jr. RHP Bryce “Big Richie” Cunningham (3-0; 2.45 ERA; 12.62 K/9)

vs. Game Penises #16 RS Jr. LHP Dylan “Slightly Askew” Eskew (2-2; 3.91 ERA; 7.04 K/9)

The Lineup for Game #2

1 1b 42 RJ Austin R .375

2 3b 11 Davis Diaz R .275

3 c 45 Alan Espinal R .378

4 dh 16 Jack Bulger R .324

5 lf 19 Troy LaNeve L .296

6 2b 3 Jayden Davis R .337

7 rf 1 Matthew Polk R .340

8 cf 21 Calvin Hewett R .306

9 ss 13 Jonathan Vastine L .312

*The only thing I can say about this lineup decision after Game #1 is... the fuck?

See you in the comments. First pitch should be around 3:45pm CT.