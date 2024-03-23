 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Bryce Drew was a bad coach at Vanderbilt and deserved to be fired

Why is the national college basketball media still on this nonsense?

By Tom Stephenson
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Round-Grand Canyon vs Saint Marys Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Grand Canyon beat Saint Mary’s last night in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, advancing to the second round for the first time in school history. This would be of no interest to Anchor of Gold’s readership, except that Grand Canyon’s head coach is Bryce Drew, who got fired after going 9-23 and 0-18 in the SEC in 2018-19.

For some fucking reason, the national college basketball media response to Bryce Drew getting fired after that dumpster fire of a season was to treat Vanderbilt and former athletic director Malcolm Turner as the bad guys for having, I guess, the expectation that the team should win a single SEC game.

(First of all, Malcolm Turner turning around and hiring his buddy from the G-League instead of a real college basketball coach, and that coach failing for entirely predictable reasons, is completely unrelated to anything, but I guess it fits their narrative so Stackhouse sucking gets thrown in here.)

Lest you think this is anything new, though, this was the narrative on the day Bryce Drew got fired.

Rob would later admit that like a lot of the national college basketball media, he didn’t watch much Vanderbilt basketball after Garland got hurt (and probably didn’t watch much if any of the four games he did play in. If he had, he’d have seen a discombobulated team that couldn’t do much of anything right, and whose other five-star recruit (Simi Shittu) continued to get star-level playing time while posting an Offensive Rating of 89.2 and being visibly disinterested in playing defense, and a coach who took to the podium after every game and insisted that none of this was his fault.

And let me be clear: up until the day he was fired, I thought Bryce Drew should have gotten another year. And then my mind flipped because of what was obviously a highly coordinated media narrative to make the story Vanderbilt is Vanderbilt, and Bryce Drew is a good coach.

I thought Bryce Drew should have gotten another year because it was clear that he could recruit at a pretty high level, though hindsight and Matthew Fisher-Davis both suggest that the Garland/Shittu class may well have been a one-off, particularly since future recruits might have looked at the 0-18 season and decided to go elsewhere.

See, what’s bizarre about all of this is that the narrative about Drew’s tenure at Vanderbilt is being set by Bryce Drew himself and a compliant media in a way that basically no coach is allowed to do. That narrative has been flowing ever since Drew himself whined to Pete Thamel a couple of weeks after the firing went down.

Garland’s injury left Vanderbilt with nine scholarship players who played. With no hint his job was in danger, Drew redshirted Ejike Obinna, a second-year center who started 14 games as a freshman. The move was to benefit the long-term development of the player and program, as Drew admitted that Obinna could have helped them win at least two or three more games and will likely start full-time next season.

That’s right: the narrative was that a backup big man who after a year to develop averaged 3.8 ppg the next season would have been the difference in two or three SEC games.

The hidden narrative here, of course, is that Drew thought his record didn’t matter once Garland got hurt. And that was a more fireable offense than anything that happened on the court in the 2018-19 season.

And here’s the other thing about the 2018-19 season: even without Garland, the roster was hardly devoid of talent. Another freshman on that team, Aaron Nesmith, is currently starting for the Indiana Pacers. Saben Lee has played parts of the last four seasons in the NBA. Hell, Matt Ryan is an NBA role player. Drew’s “offense” turned Nesmith and Ryan into, respectively, 33.7% and 32.8% three-point shooters. These are guys known in the NBA for three-point shooting. For all of my faults with Jerry Stackhouse, Nesmith turned from a 33.7% three-point shooter under Drew into a 52.2% percent three-point shooter under Stackhouse, and he’s a 37.8% three-point shooter in his NBA career. It was in no way a roster that had any business going 0-18 in the SEC.

If that weren’t enough, Drew should have already been on thin ice for what transpired the season before. On the same night that Darius Garland signed his Letter of Intent, Vanderbilt went out and lost to Belmont. That was the first of what would end up being 20 losses, the first time in school history that Vanderbilt lost 20 games in a season. Again, this was a team that had three seniors on it who’d graduate as 1000-point scorers — Riley LaChance, Jeff Roberson, and Matthew Fisher-Davis — as well as a freshman in Lee who’d go on to play in the NBA. At the end of that season, Drew ran off backup point guard Payton Willis for no real reason other than that he was a Stallings recruit and he needed to open up a scholarship for Romeo Langford — who, you’ll recall, wound up choosing Indiana over Vanderbilt.

For whatever reason, that disaster got spun as Drew “rebuilding,” but as my slightly-modified version of the saying goes: “if it ain’t broke, don’t break it.” Drew came in to Vanderbilt during his first season and immediately set about setting fire to what had been a generally-fine-if-somewhat-underachieving program. Again, let’s turn to Matthew Fisher-Davis, who knows a thing or two about what happened that season:

And that’s the basic reality of the Bryce Drew Narrative: it’s based on national media guys completely drinking Drew’s Kool-Aid and ignoring the perspective of Vanderbilt fans who actually watched the team, and players on the team who had a front-row seat to what actually happened. Hell, I was there, and I drank the Kool-Aid too. It took an awful performance against Arkansas on Senior Night and a clearly orchestrated media campaign (that continues to this day) to turn Vanderbilt into the bad guy to make me see the light.

Bryce Drew might be a better coach now than he was at Vanderbilt. I don’t know, because I haven’t watched a single Grand Canyon game this season, a fact that I will openly admit instead of trashing the guy’s current coaching ability based on something I saw five years ago. He wasn’t a good coach at Vanderbilt, and under normal circumstances, national college basketball media wouldn’t look at a coach who took a program from the NCAA Tournament to back-to-back 20-loss seasons in his second and third year and conclude that his firing was unjustified, and it’s sort of gross that they’re doing it in this one specific instance.

