#21 The South Cackalacky Game Penises

‘24 Record: 16-5 (1-2 SEC).

The Game Penises dropped 2 of 3 to Ole Piss last weekend, taking the Sunday game to stave off a sweep. They kept it close Friday, losing 4-5, but got their penises kicked in on Saturday 12-3. I guess that’s the one bright spot about Friday’s game being cancelled due to weather... we get two on Saturday. They’re the #21 ranked team in the Baseball America poll, but there are 9 SEC teams above them (Vanderbilt is ranked #2 behind #1 Arky, for those who are interested). Dear Lord, this conference.

Anyway... prior to SEC play, the Game Penises opened the year with a three game sweep over Miami (of Ohio). The next weekend, they took 2 of three from Belmont, losing big on Saturday, 2-11 (noticing a pattern?). In their only difficult OOC match, they dropped 2 straight to Clemson (Friday’s game was postponed). Other than that, they’ve won all their games over teams like The Citadel and Longwood (no, I’ve never heard of them, either). Honestly, other than the series against Clemson, you could not design a more cupcake-heavy OOC schedule than was designed by the Game Penises. Might they be paying for eating so many cupcakes now with Type II SEC-abetes? We shall see.

Player to Watch: #20 So. RF Ethan “The Dish” Petry (.306/.500/.666 with 2 2B 8 HR and 15 RBI). The Dish isn’t too hot to touch this year, but his 23 HRs as a freshman ought to provide more context for why pitchers will want to nibble on the corners when he’s at the plate. Also, keep an eye out for #19 Jr. C Funky Cole Messina, who, though only hitting .260, seems to always crush Diamond Dore pitching. Oh, and give a quick wave to both Parker Noland and Gavin Casas, who are former Diamond Dores. Neither is tearing the cover off the ball, exactly.

Anchor of Gold Tiger Beat Hottest Pitcher: #40 Sr. LHP Garrett “Double Transfer” Gainey (0-1; 0.79 ERA; 2 Saves; 15.09 K/9). The Penis Closer pitched last year at that weird bible college, Liberty University, after previously having transferred from Winthrop. He has 2⁄ 3 of the Penises’ saves this year and has been K-ing opposing batters at an impressive rate. Of course, VU’s lineup is built to handle hard-throwing LHP, and has not exactly faced a closer in a while. He is currently studying in South Cackalacky’s Master’s in Coaching Education program, which tells you just about all you need to know about the state of higher education amongst our Southern flagships.

On the Mound (I’m guessing)

Saturday Game #1 @ 12:00pm CT on SECN+

Vanderbilt #20 Jr. LHP Carter “Rev. Holton Heat” Holton (3-0; 3.96 ERA; 14.04 K/9)

vs. Game Penises #14 Jr. RHP Eli “Eli’s Coming” Jones (2-0; 2.22 ERA; 7.03 K/9)

Saturday Game #2 @ ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ CT on SECN+

Vanderbilt #97 Jr. RHP Bryce “Big Richie” Cunningham (3-0; 2.45 ERA; 12.62 K/9)

vs. Game Penises #16 RS Jr. LHP Dylan “Slightly Askew” Eskew (2-2; 3.91 ERA; 7.04 K/9)

The Lineup for Game #1

See you in the comments.