Saw Tom give his stream of consciousness thoughts when the men’s season ended and figured I’d say some things before I pivot to covering bowling.
- That first part of the season was just so fun, especially after all those injury-and-COVID-plagued seasons. It had been clear that Coach Ralph was good for the program, but it was hard to tell exactly how. Now, there’s no question. She has gotten so much out of our players through a combination of development and game planning. I love it.
- Coach Ralph would always say we never played our best basketball, and she was right. I don’t know if we ever put together a complete game of basketball against a halfway decent team. The best teams in the country will run the game from beginning to end. We always seem to take it quarter-by-quarter. Some of that is attributable to the fact that, well, we aren’t South Carolina or LSU or Baylor or Virginia Tech with the best talent in the country. We could be even more consistent in quite a few areas of our game.
- We won a game and Auburn didn’t, and I don’t care that their opponent was better than ours or that had we switched places with them we may have lost, too. We were the better team this year and should have been seeded above them. I dare the preseason polls to place us in the bottom half of the conference.
- I do have some news. Bailey Gilmore entered the transfer portal today. If you don’t recognize that name, it’s because she was a redshirt this year. Couldn’t find a piece of news about her decision anywhere, but the 6’3 freshman is definitely in the portal as of today. Weird day to make that choice, but okay. And also, it seems like Bella LaChance may play another year. If she does, I feel like she may go somewhere else for playing time.
- We’re returning so many players, as of right now seemingly everyone but Jordyn Cambridge and the two I just mentioned. And we are bringing in a Top-10 5-star recruit in Mikayla Blakes who chose us over heavyweights like Stanford and THEM. It’s not even peak portal season yet. We’ve had decent success with transfers recently, and I think we could find somebody great in the portal soon.
- Khamil Pierre is so good. You can sometimes tell she has only played three or four years of organized basketball or whatever, just in the way she seems to lose court awareness, but she is great at the game. Plus, despite her face seemingly being fixed in a “do we really?” sigh, she is almost definitely the player most likely to get in a fight at any given point in time. Will definitely be All-SEC a few more times before it’s all said and done.
- We never ever ever stopped playing basketball. I’ve seen teams absolutely cave before. I assume you’ve watched at least like, three Vanderbilt sports events in your life, so I know you have, too. This team never did. That was what always made it fun to watch, and it’s part of why we went 10-3 in games decided by 2 or fewer possessions.
- See you next year, where an updated “NCAA TOURNAMENT” banner will be hanging in the rafters of Memorial. I can’t wait.
Loading comments...