Vanderbilt Baseball Mail Bag #5: Answers to Your Questions

*Note: For those expecting the Series Preview of this weekend’s three game set against the South Cackalacky Game Penises, Friday’s game has been postponed. Double header starting tomorrow at 12pm CT.

Question from HoutxDore (via the Twatters):

Hiya. What’s your best analogues from VandyBoys history for our 2024 1) SP rotation, 2) bullpen, and 3) offense?

This is a very difficult question that requires me to do homework. I am going to do that right now, but know that I have registered my displeasure with having to do any sort of HW over Spring Break. Woo.

Okay... let’s think this through.

I’ll do questions #1 & #2 together: Our pitching staff is almost always this strong, but there is no Kumar Rocker, Jack Leiter, Sonny Gray, Tyler Beede, Carson Fulmer, Kyle Wright, or David Price-esque top of the MLB Draft type Ace anchoring it (for those thinking I omitted Walker Buehler, you need to remember he was never a Friday starter for the Diamond Dores—yes, we’ve been exactly that good at pitching in the Coach Corbin era). That takes 2019-21 out of the running, as well as 2012-17, and 2010-11 (Gray was the closer as a freshman). I’ll also take out 2005-07, as even though he only made 10 starts, and wasn’t christened the Ace right away, David Price was a Freshman All-American, and it was pretty obvious right away that he was special.

Maybe the closest is 2009, when Mike Minor was a junior? I know he would end up going high in the draft, but that didn’t make sense then, so I’m not counting it. Minor was your Carter Holton analogue, and we had some really intriguing freshmen pitchers in 2009, just like now. Sonny Gray’s the Ethan McElvain, Grayson Garvin’s the Miller Green Preservation Society, and Navery Moore, Will Clinard, and Jack Armstrong are your various your Kranzlers, Seibers, and Horns. Still, that team did not have as strong a Saturday and Sunday starter as Bryce Cunningham and Devin Futrell. Maybe they would have if Nick Christiani never got hurt. Ifs and buts/candy and nuts.

Yeah, this is the deepest rotation we’ve had in a while without a Kumar or Jack anchoring it. If the freshmen continue to develop, and The Duke returns (eventually), we could look back on this among the Mount Rushmores of Vanderbilt pitching staffs.

Ah fuck it, there’s no reason they can’t be as good as the 2015 pitching staff.

As for question #3, this offense reminds me a little of the 2018 and 2019 teams, but only if RJ Austin truly ascends to Austin Martin territory (he’s honestly getting close, but I don’t see the clutch gene as flashing red neon sign obvious as A-Mart had it). Our perfect little baseball boy, Jayden Davis, is the Ethan Paul of this lineup (but with better bat control and an even better baseball mind). Jonathan Vastine is another Ethan Paul, so feel free to make Jayden Davis the Pat DeMarco if you want (it’s not the best analogy, but whatever). It Matthew Polk a poor man’s Pat DeMarco, and Jayden Davis a rich man’s Tate Kolwyck + Harry Ray? Is Matthew Polk more the Isaiah Thomas, instead? Is Davis Diaz more the Tate Kolwyck? We’re getting closer.

Alan Espinal is becoming Phil “The HItman” Clarke, with even more power potential. Troy LaNeve is Stephen Scott, and I will be taking no arguments otherwise. While Cam Kozeal is obviously a very different player than JJ Bleday, the affect he can have on the lineup when feeling it is similar.

Cal Hewett is a luckier Cooper Davis, with twin violent fastballs to the face, but Cal’s didn’t destroy his orbital bone. Jacob Humphrey is another one of them (more a poor man’s EBJ, but I’m working with what I’m working with).

Heck, Braden Holcomb and Matt Ossenfort could be the Dom Keegan, as though he didn’t do as much as a freshman, he had tons of talent, and would eventually become the team’s best hitter as an upperclassman.

Yeah... I’m liking this comp.

Question from Cole Sullivan:

Are we just that good right now? Or was Auburn just that bad? Some mixture of both? Did anyone else in the top 25 have a better weekend than we did?

Baseball America did drop The War Tigers out of their top 25, but with 10 SEC teams currently in the top 25 (and another team in Oklahoma, who’s joining next year, at #14), those bottom half of the SEC teams will likely swap in and out of the bottom half of the top 25 all year. I think Auburn needs more pitching to be a top team, but that lineup is so much better than they looked against us. Our pitching shut down their Chonky Boi Power. Most SEC pitching staffs will not fare as well against Aubie this year. I’d say they will still end up as a 2 or 3 seed in the NCAA tourney (with 2 more likely).

Yeah, buddy, we’re firing on all cylinders right now. We’re good. Enjoy it.

The only other top 25 team who had an equal to better week than we had was Arky, who allowed only 1 run all series to the Missourah (spits) Tigers of the Big XII. The War Tigers are a much better team than the Missourah (spits) Tigers, of course, so you have to factor that in. Still, Arky’s pitching is for real, and other than foul balls near first base in Omaha, you know Dave Van Horn’s going to have his defense basically perfect.

The Virginia Fightin’ Mike Papis swept Wake Forest, as well, but other than Chase Burns, Wake was always a paper tiger. I told you this when Wake was ranked #1, and I’m going to keep beating that drum all year.

It could be argued that Clanga taking 2 of 3 from the Gumbo Bengals was better than both of us, but I am not sold on this version of Yellow Shoe, so, no. I’ll stick with Arky.

Question(s) from Nova_Dore, Thebullypuli, & Vandy Import:

From a layman’s observation, Vandy Boys seems to have changed their hitting approach from the past couple of years when they would take mighty whiffs and strike out. Now they seem to be focusing on contact. Am I off?

&

Did we get a new hitting coach? Carter should close.

&

Should we have the hired Auburn man hire a hired Texas man? And can I stop worrying about the bats now?

The Bullypuli’s non-sequitur about Greysen Carter (I can only assume) aside, there are quite a lot of you who want to talk about our hitting coach this year. Here’s what I said last week in response to a question regarding our change in hitting approach:

Astronaut Mike Baxter’s approach—and hence the team’s—at the plate is so much better than what it has been in previous years. Why recruit elite talent if they’re not out there hunting heaters and hanging curves? It’s baseball season, and we’ve all got our hunting licenses now. The literal only Diamond Dore coach on our hot seat was Astronaut Mike Baxter. I’d say that has cooled to room temperature.

Yeah, so... that. I’ll stick with that.

Question(s) from VU1970 & Jessecuster44:

Does the old rationale for not using wooden bats in college baseball still apply? Real dirt, real grass, and real wood would sound mighty good to me.

&

... How many other SEC fields are 100% turf like ours? Even though it’s been like this for awhile, do we miss dirt?

Now that top baseball programs have money to burn, I actually think it would be smart to switch to wood bats. Weird neo-traditionalists will be like, “No! I want the ping!,” but like all appeals to tradition, this would be wrong. Hmm... I guess wanting the wood bat because I like the crack more than the ping and because MLB mostly sticks with them due to tradition would be the appeal to tradition fallacy, as well. So... go ahead and call me a hypocrite, but I’m all in on team wood bat. First, the wood bats are what they’ll have to use in all levels of pro ball (with the bigs being the ultimate goal). Second, wood bats are a bit safer than the BBCOR bats—and waaaaaay safer than those supercharged bats of the Gorilla Ball era when some turd from LSU would hit like 50 HRs a year or some such nonsense on trampoline effect balls that would have landed before the warning track—as the exit velocity will drop slightly, leading to fewer “Oh God, the pitcher’s head exploded!” moments.

Also, high socks. They should wear high socks. And have names like Mordecai “Three Finger” Brown. Get off my lawn.

As for dirt... I am disrespectful to dirt! Can you see that I am serious?