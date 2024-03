Friday Open Thread

Day 2 of the first round, after yesterday’s first round saw the SEC go 1-3. Mississippi State got drilled by Michigan State, South Carolina let a former player drop 40 on them, and Kentucky lost to Oakland, which is somehow in Michigan. Only Tennessee (boo) kept the SEC from going winless on Thursday. Today, somehow basically the entire state of Alabama got sent to Spokane, Washington.

Friday also has the first day of the first round of the women’s tournament, which is on the ESPN networks. Vanderbilt plays at 5 PM.

Related to Vanderbilt’s coaching search, the coaches to watch today are Dusty May at Florida Atlantic (who’s, uh, a bit of a reach, but why not take a shot) and Pat Kelsey at Charleston.

Also, baseball got rained out tonight, so you’re stuck with basketball.

Men’s Tournament

(9) Northwestern vs. (8) Florida Atlantic (11:15 AM CT, CBS)

(14) Colgate vs. (3) Baylor (11:40 AM CT, truTV)

(12) UAB vs. (5) San Diego State (12:45 PM CT, TNT)

(15) Western Kentucky vs. (2) Marquette (1:00 PM CT, TBS)

(16) Stetson vs. (1) UConn (1:45 PM CT, CBS)

(11) New Mexico vs. (6) Clemson (2:10 PM CT, truTV)

(13) Yale vs. (4) Auburn (3:15 PM CT, TNT)

(10) Colorado vs. (7) Florida (3:30 PM CT, TBS)

(9) Texas A&M vs. (8) Nebraska (5:50 PM CT, TNT)

(13) Vermont vs. (4) Duke (6:10 PM CT, CBS)

(16) Grambling vs. (1) Purdue (6:25 PM CT, TBS)

(13) Charleston vs. (4) Alabama (6:35 PM CT, truTV)

(16) Longwood vs. (1) Houston (8:20 PM CT, TNT)

(12) James Madison vs. (5) Wisconsin (8:40 PM CT, CBS)

(9) TCU vs. (8) Utah State (8:55 PM CT, TBS)

(12) Grand Canyon vs. (5) Saint Mary’s (9:05 PM CT, truTV)

Women’s Tournament